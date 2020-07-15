Farmer's Table: Cocojito

We have had some extremely hot weather lately. At the end of one of those very hot days, my husband expressed a desire for a cool, refreshing beverage, while he cleaned the garlic that he’d harvested.
I had clipped a recipe for a drink earlier in the week, but didn’t have the time nor occasion to try it. Since I had all of the ingredients on hand, I had an opportunity to try this new cocktail.
The drink called for cream of coconut. (The only reason I had that on hand was because it had been purchased accidentally, when we needed coconut milk for a Thai recipe.)
In addition to the cream of coconut, the recipe called for fresh mint, white rum, and fresh lime juice.
Mint has been highly esteemed for many centuries. The Mentha species originated in the Mediterranean area and is thought to have been carried north by the Crusaders.
Mint was used as a perfume, and Greeks and Romans made crowns of peppermint and adorned feast tables with sprigs of mint. Cooks used mint in food and wine.
As early as the 14th century, mint was used to whiten teeth. It remains a common flavor in modern toothpaste.
Mints are rapid spreaders and thrive in moist humus soil. They adapt to sunny areas, too. There are few pests that bother mint.
People in the tropics enjoy mint leaves for their scent and flavor. Neurobiologists have documented that mint affects the part of the brain that is responsible for one’s perception of heat. Mint candy or gum will activate the neurons that make one’s mouth feel cooler. Breathing even becomes easier. The same sensation occurs when mint contacts the skin.
My choice of a refreshing beverage on a hot summer afternoon provided that cooling effect. This frosty drink married the creamy coconut sweetness of a colada with the lime and mint of a mojito. The rum added the yum.
Cocojito
Ingredients:
2 cups ice cubes
½ cup cream of coconut
¼ cup fresh mint leaves
¼ cup white rum
2 tablespoons lime juice
Lime slices for garnish
Preparation:
Put the ice cubes, cream of coconut, mint leaves, rum, and lime juice in a blender. Blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Divide between two glasses and garnish with a lime slice.
NOTE: This drink can be made without the rum. It will be a refreshing smoothie. The recipe is also easily doubled, if you are serving additional guests.