When I began gardening decades ago, Silver Queen corn was the variety of corn recommended for planting in this area. I’m sorry to break the news, but the queen has been dethroned. There are many newer, sweeter strains of corn available today.
Several years ago, an employee at Kim’s Greenhouse recommended switching to Serendipity corn that produces tender, mouthwatering, sweet, bi-color kernels that still have that great traditional corn flavor. After one growing season, I said goodbye to Silver Queen forever.
Silver Queen corn is a standard sweet corn that has been around and enjoyed for decades. It falls into a category known as “Normal Sugary” corn that includes varieties like Early Sunglow, Iowa Chief and Golden Jubilee. They are not as sweet as newer corn types, and they have to be eaten as soon as they are picked, before the sugar turns to starch.
An advantage to planting Silver Queen or any of the “Normal Sugary” varieties is that the seeds have a successful germination rate and they tolerate colder soils.
The next class of sweet corn after “Normal Sugary” is “Sugary Enhanced.” Common varieties of corn in this category are Kandy Korn, Sugar Buns, Ambrosia and the very popular Peaches and Cream. These varieties are sweeter than the “Normal Sugary” varieties and hold their quality for a few days after picking.
“Super Sweet” corns are a relatively recent development. They are extremely sweet and hold their quality long after picking, making them an excellent choice for gardeners or farmers who sell corn at farmers markets.
However, there are drawbacks with planting “Super Sweet” corn in this area. The soil has to be very warm for the seeds to germinate, and most have to be isolated from other types of corn.
To overcome these obstacles, “Triple Sweet” corn was developed. This is the category that includes my favorite, Serendipity. They are even sweeter than “Super Sweet” varieties, but still have that great traditional corn flavor. They don’t have to be isolated from other types of corn. The only drawback is that the seeds are very expensive compared to other types.
It is advised, for best yields, to plant “Triple Sweet” corn in blocks, instead of rows. This helps with pollination. The only problem I have seen with planning Serendipity is that the birds love it, too. They did some damage to my first crop, before I could cover the ears with paper bags.
My first block of Serendipity finished weeks ago. The second block, a later planting, is now ready to harvest. Coconut Creamed Corn is a delicious way to enjoy this seasonal vegetable.
Now that Silver Queen has been dethroned, can we talk sometime about the newer types of green beans that outshine half-runners?
Coconut Creamed Corn
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 serrano pepper, sliced
½ tablespoon grated fresh ginger
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup red onion, chopped
½ teaspoon turmeric
2 ears of corn, kernels removed
½ cup unsweetened coconut milk
Salt
2 tablespoons French-fried onions
Lime wedges, for serving
Preparation:
Heat oil in a skillet. Cook pepper, ginger, garlic and onion until softened and fragrant. Add turmeric and cook for about 1 minute. Add corn and cook for about 5 minutes.
Add coconut milk. Season with salt. Bring to a simmer and cook, adding 1 to 2 tablespoons water if needed to loosen, until flavors come together.
Place corn mixture on a serving plate and tope with crispy onions.
Serve with lime wedges to squeeze over top individual servings.