Sweet potatoes are believed to have originated in Central or South America at least 5,000 years ago. The plant belongs to the morning glory family.
I don’t grow sweet potatoes every year. The plants are propagated from root or stem cuttings called slips. Sweet potatoes grow well in this area. They can be grown in poor soils with little fertilizer. They have few natural enemies, so pesticides are rarely needed. Sweet potato vines grow rapidly. They are low to the ground. The dense vines shade weeds so they do not require much weeding. The only negative aspect is the vines require a lot of space.
Sweet potatoes should be cured to improve the storage, flavor, and nutrition. Curing also allows any wounds to heal that may have occurred during harvesting. Cured sweet potatoes can keep for many months.
Sweet potatoes are often thought of as a winter vegetable. Candied sweet potatoes are considered a traditional dish served on Thanksgiving or Christmas. Restaurants sometimes offer the option of a baked sweet potato or sweet potato fries as a substitute for white potatoes.
Not only are sweet potatoes good to eat, but they have also been used to dye cloth and other foods. In South America, the juice of red sweet potatoes is combined with lime juice to make a dye. By varying the proportions, colors from light pink to black can be obtained. Purple sweet potatoes are also used as a natural food coloring.
Cuttings of edible sweet potato cultivars are used to add color and texture to decorative planters and landscaping.
Sweet potatoes rapidly form roots in water.They will grow indefinitely in water with good lighting and a steady supply of nutrients. Sweet potato vines are ideal for use in home aquariums. Allow the vines to trail out of the water with their roots submerged. Rapid growth is fueled by toxic nitrates and ammonia, aquatic waste products, which the vines remove from the water. This improves the living conditions for fish, which also find refuge in the extensive root systems.
Tired of the conventional ways of preparing sweet potatoes, I decided to try a new casserole recipe recently. It combines coconut and almonds for a flavorful, crunchy topping.
Coconut Sweet Potato Casserole
Ingredients:
4 to 5 cups cooked mashed sweet potatoes
3 tablespoons butter
1 (13.5 ounces) can coconut milk
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
2½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 eggs, beaten
For the Coconut Almond Topping:
1/2 cup coconut flakes
1/3 cup sliced almonds (or pecans)
¼ cup flour
2½ tablespoons brown sugar
5 tablespoons butter at room temperature
½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350°.
Lightly butter a 9-x-13-inch casserole dish.
Add butter to mashed sweet potatoes. Next, add coconut milk, brown sugar, pumpkin spice, salt, vanilla, and eggs.
Put the sweet potato mixture into the greased baking dish.
To make the Coconut Almond Topping:
Put all of the ingredients into a mixing bowl. Using two forks or a pastry blender, mix everything together until the mixture has small clumps.
Sprinkle Coconut Almond Topping over the sweet potato layer.
Put casserole into the preheated oven and bake for 35 minutes until the top is slightly golden.