I was introduced to Peanut Soup in the '70s while attending a historic archeology conference with my husband in Williamsburg, Virginia.
We spent a day visiting plantations and our meals were included. We were served peanut soup at one restaurant. I learned the soup was considered a Virginia Classic and was a menu staple for tourists visiting the area.
From that day forward, I’ve made many versions of peanut soups and stews with origins in many countries. One of my favorites is African Groundnut Stew, a delightful dish introduced by two friends who served in the Peace Corps in Sierra Leone.
Peanuts are a commercial crop in Virginia and the state has capitalized on the promotion of peanut products. I learned there are two types of peanut soup in Virginia. The Alexandria version is popular in the northern part of the state near Washington, D.C. Colonial Soup is popular in the Williamsburg area. It is featured at King’s Arms Tavern.
It is interesting to note that peanut soup was rarely served in homes or taverns during Colonial times, because it was considered a lowly food eaten only by slaves who brought the recipe with them from Africa.
Trying to find the difference between the two types of Virginia peanut soup has been difficult. One recipe I found includes sour cream, which may be the differentiating ingredient. (I have never tried a peanut soup with sour cream.)
Peanut Soup seemed like a great comfort food last week, when we had a snowy day. It turned out to be a great choice, since my husband developed a problem with a tooth and wasn’t able to chew food for a few days.
Peanut Soup is pureed in a blender, making it a very easy food to consume. It is rich, creamy, and smooth.
During this week, in celebration of Presidents’ Day, you may want to make peanut soup. It is a great way to start a meal, but it is also a great entrée served with some homemade bread.
The soup may serve as an introduction to a child’s history lesson, too. In 1794, Thomas Jefferson recorded a yield of 65 peanut hills at Monticello. Some historians say that George Washington liked peanut soup so much that he ate it every day.
This Colonial Peanut Soup recipe is made with peanut butter and garnished with chopped peanuts. It is a nice, savory dish with the addition of celery, onion, and chicken broth.
Colonial Peanut Soup
Ingredients:
1 medium onion, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
1⁄4 cup butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 quarts chicken broth
2 cups smooth peanut butter
1-3⁄4 cups light cream
Peanuts, chopped (for garnish)
Directions:
Sauté onion and celery in butter until soft. Do not brown.
Stir in the flour until well blended.
Add chicken broth/stock, stirring constantly and bring to a boil. Remove from heat.
Puree in a food processor or blender. (You may have to do this in several batches.)
Add peanut butter and cream, stirring to blend thoroughly.
Return to low heat and heat just until hot. Do not boil.
Serve garnished with chopped peanuts.