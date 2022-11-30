December tends to be a busy month. I like to make dishes that will provide several meals, which means less time in the kitchen during a hectic season.
Soups, stews and chowders are perfect, since they usually don’t require a lot of preparation or cooking time. It is easy to double the recipes to make larger quantities. They can be reheated and, with the addition of a salad or bread, they make a quick meal with easy clean-up.
Corn chowder is a thick, cream-based soup. The main ingredient is corn. Other ingredients often include celery, onion, carrots, potatoes, and milk or cream. Chowders are typically made with a larger proportion of vegetables to liquid.
Recipes for corn chowder date to at least as early as 1884 when a corn chowder recipe was published in "The Boston Cook Book." Another corn chowder recipe was published in "Fannie Farmer’s Boston Cooking-School Cook Book" in 1896. Many other corn chowder recipes began to appear in cookbooks after that.
Corn chowder also has a culinary history in New Jersey, the Garden State. Recipes are often associated with geographic areas where the recipe’s primary ingredients are in abundance. New Jersey is known for growing some of the best sweet corn and its dairies produce some of the best milk and cream.
The Campbell Soup Company in Camden, New Jersey, began mass-producing corn chowder in the late 1880s, using fresh, local ingredients.
Corn chowder would be delicious when corn is fresh, but the taste is just as good with frozen corn, especially if it is homegrown. I use our garden potatoes, carrots, onions, and herbs, which makes the dish fairly inexpensive to prepare.
Corn chowder is a thick, creamy, rich soup that makes an excellent meal on a cold and dreary winter day.
In a soup kettle, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels.
Pour off all but ¼ cup of bacon grease from the pot. Cook onion and green pepper in fat until soft. Add salt, pepper and garlic. Cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle flour over the vegetables in the pot. Add broth and potatoes. Cook until potatoes are tender.
Add carrots, corn and jalapeno and simmer for about 15 minutes until carrots and corn are heated.
Stir in half-and-half, milk and thyme and simmer until the chowder is hot.
Serve hot bowls of chowder garnished with parsley and reserved bacon bits.
Note: If the chowder seems too thick, it can be thinned with additional broth or milk. The starchiness of the potatoes will determine the thickness.