My mother did not enjoy cooking or baking. We often ate canned foods that were easy to heat on the stove.
Occasionally, my mom baked chocolate chip cookies using the recipe on the back of the bag. Sometimes she would be brave enough to try a fad recipe like Seven Layer Bars.
They are a sweet bar with layers of ingredients held together by sweetened condensed milk. Through the years and depending on the location, I learned these bars go by different names. Some people call them Hello Dollys, Coconut Dream Bars, and Magic Bars. We called them Seven Layer Bars, which referenced the seven layers of ingredients.
Like the many names for this decadent dessert treat, there are many ways to make them. They can be customized to suit your taste. The most common recipe begins with a buttery graham cracker crust followed by chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, walnuts, and sweetened condensed milk.
I can imagine endless combinations of ingredients. One might substitute any type of chips and nuts for different flavor combinations. When Halloween and Thanksgiving roll around, I think I will try a Pumpkin Pie Seven Layer Bar with a gingersnap base, a spicy pumpkin chip layer, and pumpkin seed topping.
Seven Layer Bars are assembled and baked in a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan. They are then cooled and sliced into squares.
I recently found a recipe for a similar cookie bar on the back of the Corn Flake Crumbs box. I’d purchased the corn flake crumbs to coat my ham loaves and was left with half a box of crumbs. I knew I wouldn’t be making ham loaves again for a while, so I decided to try the cookie bar recipe.
I adapted the recipe slightly since I didn’t have any butterscotch morsels handy. I did, however, have some salted caramel morsels that I bought on a whim at Aldi. This combination of ingredients made an ooey-gooey, delicious treat.
While my recipe varied from the one my mother used, the bars did evoke a bit of nostalgia. I can see why my mother didn’t mind baking them. They are easy to make. They take little preparation and there aren’t a lot of dirty dishes to wash when finished.
Corn Flake Bars
Ingredients:
1½ cups corn flake crumbs
½ cup sugar
½ cup butter, melted
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup butterscotch chips*
1-1/3 cups flaked coconut
½ cup chopped walnuts
1 can sweetened condensed milk
Preparation:
In a 13-inch-by-9-inch baking pan, stir together corn flake crumbs, sugar, and melted butter. With the back of a spoon, press the mixture evenly and firmly against the bottom of the pan to form a crust.
Layer chips, coconut, and walnuts evenly over the crust. Pour sweetened condensed milk evenly over the top.
Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges. Cool completely before cutting into squares.
This will yield 24 bars.
* I used salted caramel chips in place of the butterscotch chips. You can adapt the recipe to suit your test using different types of chips and nuts.