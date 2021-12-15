Thanksgiving plans were curtailed once again this year due to the pandemic. I purchased a small turkey and made the traditional mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy and pumpkin pie. Instead of a sweet cranberry sauce, I opted for a cranberry horseradish relish.
I made the relish on other occasions and knew it had a sweet and spicy flavor which would complement the dinner. I had all the essential ingredients on hand, including fresh homegrown cranberries, an onion and horseradish from the garden.
The recipe for Cranberry Horseradish Relish has been credited to Craig Claiborne, the late restaurant critic, food journalist and book author. He was a longtime food editor for The New York Times, where he published the relish recipe in 1959.
Claiborne presented his passion for food in his newspaper columns intended for the upscale homemaker, whom he thought had conservative tastes in food. He introduced different, creative, gourmet and ethnic dishes to his readers. The relish recipe became a favorite.
Unlike cranberry sauce, the berries in this relish recipe are raw, allowing for the vivid taste to shine. The tartness of the raw berries is balanced by the sugar and sour cream in the recipe. The cranberries can be fresh or frozen. If frozen, there is no need to thaw before grinding.
If you can find fresh horseradish, use it. Finely grate the root. Add a little at first and taste the mixture, because fresh horseradish is more potent than commercially bottled horseradish.
The combination of ingredients in Cranberry Horseradish Relish may seem unusual, but they make a zesty, tasty condiment when served with turkey.
This relish is also delicious with beef and pork. It can be used as a dip with vegetables or as a component on a charcuterie board.