Blueberries, both wild and cultivated are native to North America. Blueberry pie was eaten by early American settlers and remains a popular dessert to this day. It is a summertime favorite at our house during blueberry season.
The earliest reference to a berry pie is found in "The Appledore Cook Book," written by Miss Parloa and printed in 1872. Miss Parloa’s second book, "Miss Parloa’s New Cook Book & Marketing Guide," published in 1880, contained a recipe for pickled blueberries.
Blueberry pies were prepared commercially for New York hotels as early as 1887.
"Lowney’s Cook Book," a 1907 cookbook published in Boston, had the earliest recipe called Blueberry Pie.
Fannie Farmer’s 1910 edition of "Boston Cooking School Cook Book" also lists a blueberry pie.
One bit of advice suggested in early cookbooks was to forego adding any spices to the berries, which would spoil the fruit flavor.
I was able to pick the final cup of blueberries last week. I had been anticipating the harvest of a variety known as "Pink Lemonade." During a storm, the netting blew off of the plants, and birds devoured most of the crop.
"Pink Lemonade" blueberries are not blue at all. They start out as pinkish-white berries and become a deep pink color and are ready to pick in mid to late summer. They are deliciously sweet and are a flavorful treat.
"Pink Lemonade" berries are almost two times sweeter than regular blueberries.
I used the handful of "Pink Lemonade" berries in a Blueberry Lemon Tiramisu and a Creamy Blueberry Pie.
The pie was a snap to make and was a nice change from an ordinary blueberry pie.
Creamy Blueberry Pie
Ingredients:
3 cups fresh blueberries
1 (9-inch) pie crust
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup flour
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, beaten
½ cup sour cream
For the Streusel:
½ cup white sugar
½ cup flour
¼ cup butter
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the blueberries in the pastry shell and set aside.
Combine 1 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, and salt. Add eggs and sour cream, stirring until blended. Pour the sour cream custard over the blueberries.
In another bowl, combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 cup flour. Cut in the butter with a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle the topping over the sour cream mixture and berries in the pie shell.
Bake in the preheated oven for 55 to 60 minutes, or until lightly browned. Cool on wire rack.