Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Chanterelles are one of the world’s most popular wild edible mushrooms. Chanterelles are common in Eurasia, North, and Central America, and Africa. They range in color from white, yellow, orange, and red. Most are egg yolk yellow/orange. They are funnel-shaped and emit a fruity, apricot aroma. The distinctive taste and aroma are difficult to describe. (My husband steeps them in vodka for an apricot-flavored drink.)

There are records of chanterelles being eaten as early as the 16th century. It wasn’t until the 18th century that they were recognized as a French culinary delicacy in palace kitchens.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Recommended for you