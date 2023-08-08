Chanterelles are one of the world’s most popular wild edible mushrooms. Chanterelles are common in Eurasia, North, and Central America, and Africa. They range in color from white, yellow, orange, and red. Most are egg yolk yellow/orange. They are funnel-shaped and emit a fruity, apricot aroma. The distinctive taste and aroma are difficult to describe. (My husband steeps them in vodka for an apricot-flavored drink.)
There are records of chanterelles being eaten as early as the 16th century. It wasn’t until the 18th century that they were recognized as a French culinary delicacy in palace kitchens.
In 1836, Swedish mycologist Elias Fries described the chanterelle as one of the most important and best edible mushrooms.
Chanterelles fetch a high price in areas where they are allowed to be sold. Unfortunately, West Virginia has not passed legislation permitting the sale of foraged mushrooms, so you cannot buy them in the marketplace here.
As with all foraged mushrooms, one should know how to identify lookalikes. Jack-o’-lantern mushrooms share a resemblance to orange chanterelles, but they are poisonous. It is important to be able to distinguish between the two. Jack-o’-lantern mushrooms are typically found on hardwood logs or stumps. They fruit in late summer through fall and overlap with the chanterelle season. Ingestion of Jack-o’-lantern mushrooms can result in severe gastrointestinal upset.
Chanterelles can be prepared in numerous ways. They are delicious sauteed in butter or oil and they are a nice addition to cream sauces.
The mushrooms can be dried and will maintain their aroma and flavor. Some chefs prefer reconstituted chanterelles over fresh ones. Dried chanterelles can be ground and added to soups and sauces as a seasoning. Chanterelles can also be frozen.
If you are a forager, you may want to try this recipe for Creamy Chanterelle Soup. One taste and you will see why this famous wild mushroom is loved around the world.