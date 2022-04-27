Corn is one of my favorite garden vegetables. We grow only enough for our own use. The variety we enjoy is Serendipity, a mouthwatering, tender, bicolor, triple sweet corn that is delicious fresh and also freezes well.
As much as I would like to share this corn with customers at the farmers market, I will never do so. Corn production requires a lot of garden space. We do not use chemicals on our corn, and corn grown organically invariably will get corn worms that repulse most customers. We simply cut off the wormy tips.
Commercially frozen corn is no match for homegrown. To create space in my freezer for this year’s vegetables, I decided to take out a large packet of frozen corn and make a creamy corn casserole to serve with our Easter ham. I found a recipe on the internet.
This recipe for Creamy Corn Casserole is an irresistible side dish. It is a combination of creamed corn and a souffle. The recipe made more than we could eat at one serving, but I found it can be reheated with success.
We often think of corn casserole as a winter side dish, but this recipe is so delicious it can be enjoyed year-round.
I did not add the additional sugar, because the corn I used was super sweet. The dish can be paired with chicken, turkey, beef, ham, or pork roast.
The casserole can be reheated covered in a preheated 350° oven for 15 minutes. I read that it can be frozen, but I haven’t tried that, since my goal was to create freezer space by using up a big bag of frozen corn.
There probably is no need to freeze it. I can’t imagine anyone turning down a second scoop of this incredible casserole. It will be gone in no time.
Creamy Corn Casserole
Ingredients:
½ cup milk, divided
½ cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons butter
1½ tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1 teaspoon salt
4 to 5 cups corn kernels (fresh or frozen)
2 large eggs
Chives for garnish (optional)
Preparation:
Preheat the oven to 400°.
Lightly spray a 2-quart baking dish with oil.
In a saucepan, heat cream, ¼ cup milk, sugar, and butter. While that mixture is heating up, whisk together the flour and remaining ¼ cup milk.
In a separate bowl, whisk eggs. Once the cream mixture comes to a boil, add flour slurry and whisk until the mixture thickens slightly. Remove from heat and add salt and corn to the mixture. Slowly add the eggs, stirring the whole time to keep the eggs from cooking.
Pour mixture into baking dish.
Bake 30 minutes or until the top is puffy and golden brown.
Remove from oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes before serving.