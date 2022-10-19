September and October are considered West Virginia’s apple season. Of course, apples are available at the grocery store year-round, but apple season is defined as the time when apples are ripe and ready to be picked.
Naturally, apple season varies, depending on the type of apple cultivar. The weather often plays a role in determining the harvest date.
Varieties like Gala, McIntosh, Lodi, and Ginger Gold are considered early-season apples that are usually picked in September. October late-season varieties include Braeburn, Winesap, Rome, and Granny Smith.
Apples that are in season are crisp, fresh, and full of flavor. Those that are sold out-of-season have been stored in cold-storage facilities which can alter texture and juiciness.
Hillcrest Farms, one of West Virginia’s largest apple orchards, was located three-and-a-half miles east of Chester, which was my hometown. My family would take October Sunday drives to the cold apple salesroom to buy apples. Grimes Golden, Golden Delicious, Cortland, and Jonathan apples were some of my family’s favorite varieties. Hillcrest sold clear, filtered apple cider, too.
After purchasing apples, we would drive to Little Blue Run to hike. It was the hollow on the outskirts of Chester where my dad grew up. The area later became the largest coal ash impound in the United States.
Needless to say, hiking days in Little Blue are over and visits to Hillcrest Farms are but a memory since it went out of business long ago. These food-related nostalgic experiences are a pleasant reminder of special times during my childhood.
My mother would often make Waldorf Salad with some of the apples we bought at Hillcrest Farms. The salad is a mix of apples, celery, nuts, and grapes, although my mother usually substituted raisins for the grapes. The ingredients were simply dressed with mayonnaise. I’ve carried on the tradition and made my share of this classic recipe.
Recently, after purchasing some fresh apples, I decided to try a new apple recipe with a lighter dressing. The result was a bold, crunchy salad that could be made in about 10 minutes.
This seasonal Crunchy Apple Salad has tremendous flavor and unparalleled freshness that is sure to awaken your taste buds.