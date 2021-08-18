This is the time of year when zucchini jokes begin circulating. I don’t know of any other vegetable that generates as many jokes. Potatoes, tomatoes and tomatillos aren’t that funny. What is it about zucchini that makes us laugh?
I think part of the reason is that a healthy zucchini plant is a prolific producer. One plant would yield enough for the average family, but we never plant just one zucchini plant.
In the spring, when we set out to buy plants for the garden, we know that zucchini is a must. It is an essential ingredient in Pasta Primavera and Ratatouille. Although one plant would probably do, zucchini, like most seedlings, comes in packs of three. So, we make room in the garden for all three plants.
Zucchini is an easy-to-grow vegetable (although technically a fruit) unless squash vine borers find the plants. Once the female flowers appear, zucchini will form in a few days. You must begin harvesting immediately. It is important to lift all of the lower leaves when harvesting, because one missed zucchini will grow into a ball bat in just two to three days depending upon weather conditions.
Giant zucchini have tough skins and big seeds. Some people shred them for breads and other dishes, but any big rogue courgettes in my garden become treats for my neighbor’s pigs. Zucchini that are 6 to 8 inches will be tender and ideal for most recipes.
One way to manage zucchini production is to harvest some of the flowers, which cuts down on the quantity of the fruit. The blossoms can be eaten raw or cooked. I have a friend who grows the plants strictly for the flowers which she stuffs with cheese and fries.
By now, if you are growing zucchini in your garden, you have eaten, given away, sold or composted a lot of fruit. You have made your 100th loaf of zucchini bread for friends and family, and your freezer is full.
This Curried Zucchini Soup is one more way to deal with an abundance of zucchini. It, too, can be frozen and enjoyed during the winter months, when you start dreaming about your summer garden once again.
Curried Zucchini Soup
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons butter
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 pounds zucchini, sliced (I remove seeds, if they are big)
2 cups vegetable or chicken stock
1 to 2 teaspoons curry powder
½ cup sour cream or heavy cream
Salt and pepper
Preparation:
Melt the butter in a large pan. Add onion and cook until it begins to soften.
Add stock, zucchini and curry powder. Bring soup to a boil. Reduce heat. Cover and gently cook until vegetables are tender, about 25 minutes.
Let soup cool slightly. Transfer to a blender in batches and puree until smooth. (You will still have some green flecks.)
Return pureed soup to pan and stir in sour cream or heavy cream. Reheat gently over low heat until soup is just hot. Do not boil.
Taste the soup and add salt and pepper as desired.
You can garnish with croutons, if desired.
(If I were going to freeze this soup, I wouldn’t add the sour cream or cream until it had been thawed and reheated.)