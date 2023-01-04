Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dauphinoise (pronounced DOE-PHEEN-NOWAZZ) potatoes are a creamy, cheesy, indulgent French dish. Thin slices of potatoes layered with Gruyere cheese get cooked in a garlicky cream sauce and then baked in a casserole dish.

This traditional French recipe was developed in the Dauphiné region of southeastern France. The first written account of Dauphinoise potatoes dates to July 1788 when they were mentioned in a report about a dinner for municipal officials in the city of Gap.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Recommended for you