Dauphinoise (pronounced DOE-PHEEN-NOWAZZ) potatoes are a creamy, cheesy, indulgent French dish. Thin slices of potatoes layered with Gruyere cheese get cooked in a garlicky cream sauce and then baked in a casserole dish.
This traditional French recipe was developed in the Dauphiné region of southeastern France. The first written account of Dauphinoise potatoes dates to July 1788 when they were mentioned in a report about a dinner for municipal officials in the city of Gap.
Charles-Henri, Duke of Clermont-Tonnerre and Lieutenant-General of the Dauphiné, hosted the dinner that was considered an elaborate affair.
The Dauphinoise potatoes were served with ortolans, a Eurasian bird in the bunting family. Ortolans are songbirds that are considered a French delicacy.
The tiny birds are caught as they attempt to migrate south for the winter. They are force-fed to add some fat to their bodies. They are then drowned in a vat of Armagnac brandy.
Once the little birds are dead (and marinated), they are plucked, roasted, and served. Traditionally, ortolans are cooked and eaten whole.
The diner veils the ortolan’s little face with a napkin before consuming the bird, all in one bite. Yes, the bones, feet, head, and EVERYTHING are eaten in a single bite! The napkin is used as a disguise in case the diner must spit out some of the larger bones. This napkin custom was said to have been followed by dying Francois Mitterrand when he was served ortolan as his final meal.
Ortolan meat is said to be tender. The bones add crunch, and gourmands say the little songbirds are incredibly delicious.
Ortolans have been so widely used that the populations dropped to low levels necessitating a law in 1999 to protect the birds. The European Union banned ortolan hunting 20 years earlier, but France did not comply. Ortolan poaching continues today because restrictions have largely been unenforced. The black market ensures the little birds will still be eaten.
Tougher regulations are needed to guarantee ortolans don’t end up on someone’s menu in France or elsewhere. Suppliers have been known to send frozen ortolans to the United States.
Ortolan can still be found in French restaurants if one knows where to look. A restaurateur or waiter will say, “I have some little birds with long beaks.” That’s the code.
Dauphinoise Potatoes were the perfect side dish at an extravagant dinner in 1788. They remain the essence of French comfort cooking. The potatoes are soft and moist with a toasty, cheesy top layer. The dish accentuates any entrée.
If you make this dish once, you will probably want to make it again. I know I will be making this impressive and delicious recipe again. I will pass on ortolans, but there is a possibility I could serve Dauphinoise Potatoes with timberdoodles someday.
Peel potatoes and slice thinly using a mandolin or food processor. Set aside.
Place cream, milk, and garlic into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Immediately turn down the heat.
Add the potatoes to the cream mixture and stir to coat. Bring the cream mixture back to a boil, then simmer for about 7 to 8 minutes until the potatoes are tender, stirring so the potatoes don’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Don’t worry if the potatoes break a little.
Add salt, pepper, and nutmeg to the potatoes.
With a slotted spoon, layer half of the potatoes in the baking dish. Sprinkle with about 1/3 cup Gruyere cheese.
Spoon the remaining potatoes into the baking dish and pour sauce over the top so the potatoes are covered.
Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the potatoes.
Bake the casserole for about 40 to 45 minutes until the cheese is golden.
Top with chopped parsley before serving, if desired.