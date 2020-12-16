There are plenty of fall fruits and vegetables that we enjoy. This is the time of year when pumpkins, cabbage, cranberries, mushrooms, pomegranates, apples, and pears fill market bins.
Many fall fruits can be combined to make delicious dishes. Apples and pears can be sauteed in a syrupy butter mixture for a delicious side dish or dessert.
Baked ham with a spiced apple and pear compote is the essence of holiday food. The smoky, salty flavor of the ham pairs nicely with the sweetness of the orchard fruits.
I tend to bake more when temperatures drop. I recently had several pears that were ripening at the same time. There weren’t enough for a pear pie filling. Of course, we could have eaten them as a snack, but I began to think about a combination of pears and apples in a pie.
I found this recipe for Dutch Apple Pear Pie. The texture and flavor were delightful. The pie is a great way to celebrate the flavors of the season.
Dutch Apple Pear Pie
Ingredients:
1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust
3 medium apples, peeled & sliced
3 medium pears, peeled & sliced
1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
½ cup sugar
¼ cup corn starch
1 teaspoon apple pie spice
¼ teaspoon salt
For the streusel:
¾ cup flour
¼ cup dark brown sugar, packed
¼ cup sugar
A pinch of salt
1 teaspoon apple pie spice
3 oz. unsalted cold butter, cubed
For the egg wash:
1 egg white
To make the crumb topping:
Combine flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, just a pinch of salt, and apple pie spice in a small mixing bowl, mix together thoroughly with a whisk.
Cut the cold butter into small cubes and add to the dry mixture. Use a pastry blender to cut the butter into the dry mixture until the texture is of wet sand. Cover and freeze until ready to use.
To make the pie filling:
Peel, core, and cut the apples and pears into about ¼-inch slices. (You can cut the pear slices slightly larger than ¼-inch if they seem a bit softer than the apples.)
Toss peeled and sliced apples and pears with lemon juice in a large bowl.
Mix together sugar, corn starch, salt, and apple pie spice in a small bowl, sprinkle over the sliced fruit and mix until evenly distributed.
Assemble and bake:
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Separate an egg white into a small bowl, beat it lightly with a fork. Use a pastry brush to brush the pie crust with beaten egg white to prevent the crust from getting soggy.
Add the pie filling including any juice into the pie crust.
Add the frozen streusel on top.
Bake pie in the middle of the oven for 45 minutes until the filling is soft and bubbly.
Allow the pie to cool completely so the filling has time to set before slicing and serving.
Notes:
• You can use your favorite type of apples and pears for this recipe.
• Make sure to pick ripe but firm pears so they don’t fall apart while baking.
• Brushing egg white on the bottom crust prevents the crust from getting soggy when baked.
• Freezing the crumb topping will prevent it from melting into the pie when baked.