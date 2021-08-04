There are plenty of jokes about zucchini. It is the one garden vegetable (though technically a fruit) that grows abundantly. They seem to grow inches overnight. If you are not extremely careful to check underneath the plant’s large leaves on a daily basis, you will probably miss a zucchini that will turn into a giant, tough, unusable vegetable. Those are the ones you put in a basket to take to feed your neighbor’s pigs.
This is the time of year when we eat a lot of zucchini. We sell zucchini, and we give zucchini away. I am always looking for new ways to cook zucchini, because one can eat only so much zucchini bread.
Last week, I came upon a recipe for Enchilada Zucchini Boats. They were delicious and I posted a photo on social media. Friends requested the recipe.
I am not going to write too much about the history of zucchini this week, because the recipe is long. Don’t be intimidated. The recipe is easy to make and the result is delicious.
I suggest you use the homemade enchilada sauce recipe that I provide, but, if time is an issue, I’m certain commercial enchilada sauce will work, too.
Enchilada Zucchini Boats
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon oil
½ onion, chopped
½ bell pepper (I used a poblano)
3 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon salt
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
3 medium zucchinis
1½ cups enchilada sauce (recipe follows)
½ to 1 cup Mexican cheese blend
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 400°. Lightly grease a baking dish.
Cut ends off of zucchini and cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out most of the inside. The shell should be about 1/4-inch thick.
In a skillet, heat oil and add onion and pepper and sauté about 5 minutes. Add garlic and spices and cook an additional 2 minutes.
Add black beans and cook until beans are heated through. Remove from heat.
Divide mixture evenly between zucchini boats. Place in greased dish.
Top zucchini with enchilada sauce. Sprinkle with cheese.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
Enchilada Sauce
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons flour
3 tablespoons chili powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups chicken broth
Preparation:
Heat oil in a small skillet. Add flour and whisk until blended.
Add all of the spices and stir.
Gradually add broth, whisking to avoid lumps.
Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes until sauce thickens.
Use in above recipe. If you have remaining sauce, store in the refrigerator.