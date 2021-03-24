Meals aren’t always planned at our house. At the end of lunch, I can usually predict what my husband will say before excusing himself from the table.
“What will we have for supper?” he’ll ask.
Many food decisions in the past year have been determined by what we have on hand.
We are not milk drinkers, and a quart of milk often lasts beyond its expiration date. I had a small amount of milk last week that was inching toward that date. I realized I had enough to make two loaves of white bread and half of a recipe of focaccia, which would make a nice lunch.
Focaccia is an Italian yeasted flat bread. Some consider it to be a kind of pizza, but focaccia is left to rise once it has been flattened, while a pizza crust is usually baked immediately.
Like most recipes, there are plenty of variations of focaccia. The one that seems to be most common is Focaccia Genovese. When the dough has been rolled out and allowed to rise a second time, it is brushed with a flavorful olive oil. The surface is dimpled with finger-sized holes and sprinkled with coarse salt. This simple version is a great accompaniment to soups and salads.
Other versions are sprinkled with herbs like rosemary or sage. Last year, I pressed ramps into the top of a focaccia that proved to be pretty and delicious.
Last week’s creation had red onions, garlic, seasoned salt, and fresh parsley from the garden. I’d planned to add some Italian olives, but they’d mysteriously disappeared. As I was complaining, while serving the focaccia, that I could not find the olives, my husband admitted, “Oh, I ate those last week.”
Focaccia is one of those foods where you can demonstrate your creativity. You can add different herbs and vegetables to the top. You can even use the dough as a canvas and paint a picture with the toppings. This is also a time to use some of those seasonings or seasoned salts that you were given as gifts. Trust your imagination and enjoy your finished product!
Focaccia
(Makes 1 loaf)
Ingredients:
2½ to 3 cups flour
1 package active dry yeast
1 tablespoon sugar
¾ teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
Optional topping (recipe follows)
Preparation:
Combine 1 cup of flour with the yeast, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl. Heat milk and 3 tablespoons of oil until warm (120°).
Beating at low speed with dough hook, gradually add warmed milk and oil to the flour mixture. Mix to combine.
Continue adding enough of the remaining flour to make a smooth and elastic dough. Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes.
Place dough into a greased bowl and turn once. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in bulk, about 45 minutes.
Prepare topping.
Preheat oven to 400°. Grease a 15-x-10-x1-inch jelly roll pan. Punch the dough down and roll to a size that will fit the pan when slightly stretched. Use the remaining oil to brush the top of the dough.
Using the handle end of a wooden spoon, dimple the dough at 2-inch intervals. Let rise until doubled, about 20 minutes.
Spread topping on focaccia and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until dough is browned.
Remove from pan and cool slightly on wire rack.
Cut focaccia into squares and serve warm.
Onion Topping
Ingredients:
2 red onions, sliced
3 tablespoons olive oil
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt
Chopped parsley, optional
Preparation:
Cook onions in olive oil until onions are soft, but not browned. Spread over the dough and sprinkle with cheese. Season lightly with salt. (This is a great way to use some artisanal salts for added flavor.) Sprinkle with chopped parsley, if desired.