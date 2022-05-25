I have been reading about black garlic for several years. I thought it was a new culinary discovery, only to learn it has been used for medicinal purposes and to flavor Asian dishes for centuries. In Taoism mythology, black garlic was said to grant immortality.
Black garlic is regular garlic that has been aged in a regulated temperature and humidity-controlled environment until it becomes sticky. It develops a delicate, molasses-like flavor and isn’t nearly as strong as raw garlic. It has a jelly-like texture similar to soft dried dates. There is no pungent odor nor acrid bite. It is uniquely delicious.
Black garlic is aged up to 60 days. It can be done at home by using a fermenting box or by using a slow cooker or rice cooker. Since the bulbs must remain in a controlled environment for several weeks, I decided to forego making my own black garlic at home, because I didn’t want a garlic odor permeating everything. I bought black garlic instead.
Black garlic should be stored in an airtight container. The bulbs will last for about three months.
Black garlic can be substituted for regular garlic in most recipes. Simply squeeze out the number of cloves needed.
Will eating black garlic grant immortality? Probably not, but it may improve your health. It has almost twice the antioxidants as raw garlic. It contains S-Allycysteine, a natural compound touted as a factor in cancer prevention.
I substituted black garlic for the regular garlic called for in this recipe and it was very good.
Focaccia with Fennel Seeds and Garlic
Ingredients:
½ tablespoon yeast
1 cup warm water
1 tablespoon fennel seeds soaked in 2 tablespoons warm water
¼ cup olive oil
2¼ cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 garlic cloves, roasted and chopped
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350°.
In a medium bowl, stir yeast in 1 cup warm water. Let stand for about 10 minutes until it starts to foam.
Add fennel seeds plus the liquid and 2 tablespoons olive oil.
Mix flour and salt in large mixing bowl. Slowly add liquids to dry ingredients and mix well. The dough should come away from the sides of the bowl.
Knead until smooth.
Place dough into oiled bowl, turning dough to coat. Cover and place in a warm place to rise until dough is doubled in size.
Brush a pan with olive oil and roll or press dough to fit. Dimple the top of the dough with your fingertips or a dowel. Cover pan with the towel and allow to rest for about 15 minutes.
Drizzle the dough with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Dimple the dough again and sprinkle with salt.
Place in the middle of the oven and bake until lightly golden about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with roasted garlic and continue to bake another 5 minutes.
Cool briefly and cut into squares.