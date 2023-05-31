Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Potato salad is a popular side dish, but its origin is uncertain.

Some food historians think French chef Antoine Beauvilliers created the original recipe in the early 19th century. Beauvilliers was a renowned chef who included a potato salad recipe in his cookbook, “Le Cuisinier Royal et Bourgeois.”

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

