Potato salad is a popular side dish, but its origin is uncertain.
Some food historians think French chef Antoine Beauvilliers created the original recipe in the early 19th century. Beauvilliers was a renowned chef who included a potato salad recipe in his cookbook, “Le Cuisinier Royal et Bourgeois.”
Another French chef, Louis Eustache Ude, has been touted as a possible inventor of potato salad. He included a recipe in his cookbook, “The French Cook.” His potato salad was made with olive oil, herbs and hard-boiled eggs. Some food historians think his recipe is the one that inspired the classic American potato salad.
Although the originator remains a mystery, most historical and culinary sources conclude definitely originated in Europe where the creator was influenced by traditional regional cooking styles. It was probably developed out of necessity. Potatoes were widely available and relatively cheap during the 19th century.
Potatoes can be rather bland by themselves, so it is thought the addition of herbs and a tangy vinaigrette were added to enhance the flavor of a somewhat tasteless dish.
The first potato salads contained plenty of fresh herbs and were dressed with vinaigrette, which is customary in European cuisine.
Now that the weather has warmed, we can look forward to several months of outdoor barbecues and potlucks. French potato salad is a great side dish for those events. It is a mix of potatoes, green onions and herbs tossed with a Dijon vinaigrette. There is no mayonnaise in this salad.
The salad is delicious when made with new potatoes, but it works well with almost any kind of potatoes. If the potatoes are grown organically, the skins can be left on, since there is a concentration of vitamins and minerals in the skin. The potatoes can be peeled if desired.
I like to make this salad with red, white and blue potatoes for patriotic holiday celebrations. The salad has lots of fresh herbs. Chives, dill and parsley are my favorites, but rosemary, thyme and tarragon would be good, too.
Traditional potato salad is always good, but it is nice to have a little variety. This quick and easy recipe for French Potato Salad is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for your summer picnics and potlucks.
French Potato Salad
Ingredients:
2 pounds potatoes
¼ cup green onion slices
2 tablespoons fresh dill
¼ cup fresh parsley
Dressing
¼ cup olive oil
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
2 tablespoons fresh minced shallots
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Preparation:
Bring a pot of water to a boil. While the water is heating up, wash and chop potatoes into bite-size pieces. (You can leave the skins on if preferred.)
Add potatoes to boiling water. Reduce heat to medium and cook potatoes until tender. Cool potatoes.
While the potatoes are cooling, prepare the dressing by mixing all the ingredients together in a small bowl.
Combine the green onion, dill and parsley with the cooled potatoes. Toss with the dressing.
The salad can be served immediately after it has been assembled or it can be chilled to serve later.