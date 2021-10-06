For several years, my husband surprised me with certificates to attend painting workshops with a world-renowned artist in Williamsburg, Virginia.
The workshops took place in autumn, and Williamsburg is a splendid area to visit at that time of year. I often thought my husband, an archaeologist, gave me the classes just so he could accompany me and spend the days exploring our country’s early history.
I went to my class early in the morning and often worked late into the evening. My husband enjoyed visiting ongoing excavations of historic sites. He also spent many hours talking to the horticulturalists at the Colonial Williamsburg Garden.
Our fig orchard began with a cutting from a brown turkey fig that was purchased at the Colonial Williamsburg Garden during one of these fall trips. Today, we have 10 trees of assorted varieties.
This is turning out to be a banner year for figs.
My husband has been drying figs for winter use. I would like to freeze some to use in baked goods. I also found a recipe for canning figs in bourbon to be used as a dessert topper, and I am tempted to try preserving some in this manner, since I have an abundance of fruit.
In the meantime, we are eating fresh figs and baking and cooking with figs. The most recent recipe I tried was a variation of a fresh fig pizza. This version was quite good. It was made with a quick and easy pizza crust that can be used for any type of pizza.
Fresh Fig Pizza
Ingredients:
1 (12-inch) pizza crust*
½ cup ricotta cheese
Sliced figs to cover the top of the pizza
Salt and pepper
1 cup Fontina (or pizza blend) cheese
Fresh thyme, chopped
Olive oil
Balsamic vinegar
Honey
Preparation:
Heat oven to 450 degrees.
Prepare pizza crust and place on a pizza stone or greased pizza pan.
Spread ricotta on top of dough. Top with sliced figs. Season with salt and pepper.
Top with Fontina and thyme.
Drizzle with olive oil.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until cheese is bubbly and crust is crisp.
Remove from oven and drizzle with balsamic vinegar and honey (about 1 tablespoon each).
*Quick and Easy Pizza Crust
(This makes a soft, chewy crust. All-purpose flour works well, too.)
Ingredients:
1 packet active dry yeast
1 teaspoon sugar
1 cup warm water
2½ cups bread flour
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
Preparation:
In a mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand until creamy.
Stir in flour, salt and oil. Mix until soft dough forms. (You may have to add a little more flour.) Let rest for 5 minutes.
Turn dough onto lightly floured surface and roll or pat into a round. Transfer to a lightly greased pan or pizza stone.
Spread with desired toppings and bake according to pizza recipe.