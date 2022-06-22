I moved to this area of West Virginia in the '70s. There was a sour cherry tree in my neighbor’s field that hung over my property.
When I saw he wasn’t interested in harvesting the cherries, I asked if I could pick them. He gave permission, and I erected my ladder and gleefully picked enough cherries for a pie and some jam.
The cherry tree eventually died and I was without a source of fresh cherries.
A few years ago, I visited Kim’s Greenhouse in Milton and he had dwarf cherry shrubs for sale. Cherry trees grow quite tall and a ladder is necessary to pick the cherries. I liked the idea of planting a shrub that produced fruit I could pick without climbing a ladder. I bought one shrub and went back at the end of the season and bought two more.
I didn’t know if my cherry shrubs would be as prolific as my neighbor’s cherry tree, but, if nothing else, I would enjoy the beautiful cherry blossoms in the spring.
When researching information for this column, I learned that dwarf sour cherry shrubs were developed in the 1940s in Saskatchewan by a breeder named Dr. Les Kerr. When he died, other researchers continued his work. The first dwarf cherry shrub, Carmine Jewel, was introduced in 1999, followed by other cultivars. My shrubs are Carmine Jewels.
The shrubs require eight hours of sunlight daily. Two of my shrubs get that amount of sun, and their yield this year surpassed all previous years. The third shrub is now in the shade of an oak tree and isn’t as productive.
Sour cherries are self-pollinators and do not require more than one tree or shrub to produce fruit. Blossoms in this area are very susceptible to frost damage, which lowers yield. That can be a problem when we experience both extremely warm and extremely cold temperatures in the spring when cherry trees blossom.
Cherry shrubs and trees require little care. They should be pruned to produce a good harvest of fruit. Pruning ensures the tree gets optimal access to sunlight. Pruning also helps with the ease of harvest and promotes less disease. Early spring is prime time to prune cherry trees or shrubs before they blossom.
I am very happy with my sour cherry shrubs. They produced gallons of fruit this year. The tag that came with the plants said they could grow 8 feet tall. Mine have surpassed that height, and I had to climb a ladder this year to pick the large juicy cherries on top.
Birds enjoy cherries, too, and I had to net the trees to protect my crop. Inexpensive nylon tulle netting and a package of clothespins work well in keeping the birds from eating the harvest.
I highly recommend a sour cherry shrub, if you have room in your landscape. There is nothing better nor more American than a fresh cherry pie topped with vanilla ice cream.
Fresh Sour Cherry Pie
Ingredients:
Pastry for 9-inch two-crust pie
1-1/3 cup sugar
4 cups fresh sour cherries, washed and pitted
¼ teaspoon almond extract
3 tablespoons butter
Preparation:
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Prepare pastry.
Stir together sugar and flour. Mix with cherries and almond extract. Dot with butter.
Cover with top crust. Seal and flute. Cut slits to allow steam to escape.
Bake pie for 35 to 45 minutes until the crust is brown and juice begins to bubble through the slits.
Cool pie on a rack.