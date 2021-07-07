I once lived in Georgia, which is known as the Peach State. It is interesting to note that South Carolina produces more peaches than Georgia. Statistics from 2018 show that South Carolina produced more than 54,500 tons of peaches, while Georgia produced only 25,000 tons. California topped the list in peach production with 510,000 tons.
According to USDA reports in 2018, the top 10 peach-producing states were, in order, California, South Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Washington, Michigan, New York, and, coming in last, West Virginia. Approximately 6,500 tons of peaches are harvested each year in West Virginia when the crop is not nipped by frost.
Local peach harvest is just beginning in our region, where peach production is often hampered by spring frosts that kill the blossoms.
The Eastern Panhandle is known for apple and peach production. Orr’s Farm Market in Martinsburg is one of the state's largest producers. Their peaches are sold in West Virginia and at other outlets on the East Coast.
West Virginia even hosts an annual Peach Festival in Romney, when one can sample peach ice cream, pies and desserts.
At this time each year, I try to find some sweet, fresh peaches. It is a tradition to make at least one Peaches and Cream Pie. I found some delicious peaches and bought two more bags, so I could try a few new recipes.
A recipe for Frozen Peach Dessert sounded like the perfect finale to a meal. It is cold, creamy and easy to make. All you need are peaches, a can of condensed milk and a blender. There is no churning like ice cream.
While peaches are in season, purchase some additional fruit and freeze some so you can have this dessert as a reminder of summer in the middle of winter.
Frozen Peach Dessert
Ingredients:
6 fresh peaches, peeled and pitted
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
Preparation:
Put the fruit and sweetened condensed milk in a blender and combine until creamy.
Place mixture in an airtight container and freeze for about 3 to 4 hours to harden. Scoop into a bowl and enjoy.
You can top the dessert with sliced, fresh peaches, if desired.