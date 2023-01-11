Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

FarmersTableJan112023-garlicporkchops
Oyster mushrooms are one of the more commonly sought wild mushrooms. Unfortunately, foraged mushrooms cannot be sold in West Virginia farmers markets.

The good news is oyster mushrooms can be cultivated and sold. There are several local mushroom producers. Cultivated oyster mushrooms are one of the top commercially grown mushrooms. They are mild in flavor and have a nice, meaty texture.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

