Oyster mushrooms are one of the more commonly sought wild mushrooms. Unfortunately, foraged mushrooms cannot be sold in West Virginia farmers markets.
The good news is oyster mushrooms can be cultivated and sold. There are several local mushroom producers. Cultivated oyster mushrooms are one of the top commercially grown mushrooms. They are mild in flavor and have a nice, meaty texture.
Oyster mushrooms have fan-shaped caps and can range in color from light gray to dark brown. They are extremely nutritious and delicious. They are high in antioxidants and rich in vitamins and minerals. Oyster mushrooms are low in calories, fat free and contain considerable amounts of fiber. They have many therapeutic values.
The most common type of oyster mushroom is the Pearl oyster variety, which is light brown in color. If you shop at a local farmers market, you may be able to blue or pink oyster mushrooms. Occasionally, you can find King oysters, too.
Pearl oyster mushrooms are mild in flavor. Blue oysters taste the same as pearl oysters but have a meatier texture that holds up well when cooked. Pink oysters are very meaty and the color doesn’t fade when cooked. (They are native to more tropical locations and grow better in warmer climates, but they are available from a few local growers.)
King oysters have very thick stems that are often an inch in diameter. When sliced crosswise, they can be cooked like vegan “scallops.”
Oyster mushrooms can be prepared using any cooking method. They can be steamed, fried, grilled or roasted. They are great in Asian stir fries, Italian pasta or exotic French dishes. Their texture pairs well with meat and poultry. They are a great meat substitute for vegetarians.
Garlic Pork Chops in Creamy Mushroom Sauce is a great way to use oyster mushrooms. Seared pork chops simmered in a creamy garlic sauce are a quick dinner packed with lots of flavors. The dish can be on the table in about 20 minutes.