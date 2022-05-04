I rarely use an entire head of cabbage in one dish. Leafing through a German cookbook, I found a recipe for German Cabbage and Rice. I had all of the ingredients and decided this dish would be a nice accompaniment to some leftover slices of Easter ham.
German cooking has been humorously referred to as “50 Shades of Beige,” suggesting most of the food is the same color. I have eaten plates of monochrome German food, but never felt taste was compromised.
In fact, I have long been a fan of German cuisine. Trips to Pittsburgh with my mother were a connection to our German culture. We usually had lunch at a German restaurant and we bought pastries at a German bakery to enjoy when we got home.
My first trip abroad was to Germany. One of my favorite meals of the day was breakfast or Frühstück. The meal commonly consisted of cold cuts, cheeses, jam, hard-boiled eggs, and Brötchen, small yeast rolls that were purchased at a bakery not far from my flat. There was always a jar of Nutella on the table, too.
Traditional German food is often thought to be rich and filling. When examining the German diet in a historical context, it is easy to see how many of the dishes originated. Before trade routes transformed the diet, Germans relied on what they could produce locally.
The climate in Germany is much colder than that of Mediterranean neighbors. Germans relied heavily on grains, dairy, and meat. They developed food preservation techniques to ensure they would have plenty of food during the long, cold winter. Pickling, salting, smoking, and curing were important methods used to help food last longer.
The German diet has broadened and changed over time, but traditional fare remains a favorite. There are many regional dishes. Most are hearty and flavorful.
This German dish of cabbage and rice was a nice addition to our meal. I plan to make it again when I have extra cabbage. The next time, I will probably serve it with German sausages, pork roast or chops.
German Cabbage and Rice
Ingredients:
4 strips bacon
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 cup chicken broth
2 cups shredded cabbage
½ teaspoon crushed caraway seeds
Salt and pepper
Hot red pepper flakes
3 cups cooked rice
Preparation:
In a heavy kettle (Dutch oven), cook the bacon until crisp. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Pour the bacon drippings into a measuring cup. Measure off and reserve 4 tablespoons, or add melted butter to make 4 tablespoons.
Return the reserved drippings to the kettle and heat over medium heat. Add onions and garlic and cook until soft but not brown.
Stir in tomato sauce, chicken broth, and cabbage. Add caraway seeds and salt and pepper to taste.
Simmer cabbage, covered, for about 15 minutes, or until tender. Stir in rice and cook the mixture until most of the liquid has been absorbed.
Transfer cabbage and rice to a serving dish and crumble bacon on top.