Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

FarmersTableApril122023
Buy Now

Germany has many regional cuisines that reflect the country’s history. Germany shares the culinary traditions of neighboring countries. German jaegerschnitzel are very similar to Polish breaded pork cutlets called schabowy.

Jaegerschnitzel (Hunter Style) is a common German dish made with breaded pork cutlets topped with a creamy mushroom sauce. The pork is pounded into thin, tender pieces. There are many variations of the recipe.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Recommended for you