Germany has many regional cuisines that reflect the country’s history. Germany shares the culinary traditions of neighboring countries. German jaegerschnitzel are very similar to Polish breaded pork cutlets called schabowy.
Jaegerschnitzel (Hunter Style) is a common German dish made with breaded pork cutlets topped with a creamy mushroom sauce. The pork is pounded into thin, tender pieces. There are many variations of the recipe.
The sauce can be made with any type of mushroom. Wine can be exchanged for the broth. The amount of seasoning depends on the type of liquid used. Pork sirloin chops or boneless pork chops can be used in place of cutlets.
Some recipes suggest serving jaegerschnitzel with lemon wedges. A squeeze of fresh, acidic lemon juice over the cutlets will “cut” the grease and intensify the flavor. The lemon slices also add to the visual appeal.
Jaegerschnitzel are often served with French fries, noodles or rice. They can be served with a side salad, potato salad, German spaetzle, red cabbage, or asparagus.
I recently found several pork cutlets on sale that the butcher had tenderized before packaging. They were ideal for this recipe.
Pound cutlets with a meat tenderizer until thin. Season with paprika, salt and pepper. Dip cutlets in flour to coat both sides. Dip floured cutlets into beaten egg yolks and then into breadcrumbs.
Fry cutlets in heated butter and oil until they have an even, golden color on both sides. (Be sure to use an equal amount of butter and oil for frying. Butter alone will sometimes get too hot and it will turn the coating black and give the meat a burnt taste.)
Place cutlets on an oven-proof tray and cover them with foil. Place in the oven at a low temperature to keep warm while making the gravy.
For the Gravy:
Cook bacon in a frying pan until crispy. Remove and set aside.
Sauté mushrooms and onion over medium heat until onions are translucent and mushrooms are cooked. Add broth and tomato paste. Simmer to heat through. Add the desired seasoning.
Pour in heavy cream and simmer the sauce until it has thickened slightly.
To serve:
Place cutlets on a plate. Ladle sauce over the cutlets and crumble reserved bacon on top. (These can also be served with a slice of lemon, if desired.)