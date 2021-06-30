There are a number of legends surrounding the origin of ice cream, but there is little evidence to support these fanciful stories.
Several sources indicate that ice cream dates to at least 4th century. Some references claim Roman Emperor Nero had ice brought from the mountains and combined it with fruit.
Chinese King Tang was known for making ice and milk confections, which some say is early evidence of a frozen dessert resembling ice cream.
Alexander the Great was said to have flavored snow and ice with honey.
There are numerous articles stating that Marco Polo returned to Italy from the Far East with a recipe that was like sherbet, although there are those who dispute this story.
“Cream Ice” appeared on the table of Charles I during the 17th century, and Catherine de Medici served frozen desserts similar to ice cream.
Food historians think ice cream evolved from one of these earlier recipes.
Ice cream was served by George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Inventory at Mount Vernon showed Washington owned two pewter ice cream pots. Dolley Madison served ice cream to her guests when she was first lady.
Ice cream was a rare treat in America until the 1800s, when new technological inventions and modern refrigeration were introduced.
Ice cream was a morale booster during World War II, when military branches served ice cream to the troops.
Whatever the origin, ice cream is a refreshing summer indulgence. I recently adapted a recipe for Roasted Cherry Goat Cheese Ice Cream from "Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Home Cookbook," written by Jeni Britton Bauer, the Columbus, Ohio, ice cream maker and entrepreneur.
I had a meager cherry harvest this year, so this recipe was perfect. The ice cream tastes like frozen cheesecake.
Since cherry season is over, I would suggest experimenting with canned cherries or substituting other fruits like blueberries or peaches.
Goat Cheese Sour Cherry Ice Cream
Ingredients:
2 cups pitted sour cherries*
2/3 cup sugar
2 teaspoons cornstarch
Preparation:
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the juice has thickened and is bubbly. Remove from heat and cool. Refrigerate the fruit mixture.
* If you use canned cherries, drain thoroughly. I am confident this recipe would work with other fruit like blueberries, raspberries, peaches or plums.
Ice Cream
Ingredients:
2 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch
4 ounces creamy goat cheese (I used honey goat cheese from Aldi)
3 tablespoons cream cheese, softened
¼ teaspoon salt
1¼ cups heavy cream
2/3 cup sugar
¼ cups light corn syrup
Cherry mixture
Preparation:
Mix 2 tablespoons milk with cornstarch in a small bowl. Set aside.
Whisk together goat cheese, cream cheese and salt until smooth in mixing bowl. Set aside.
Fill a large bowl with ice and water. Set aside.
Combine remaining milk, cream, sugar and corn syrup in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Keep at a rolling boil for 4 minutes. Remove from heat and gradually whisk in cornstarch slurry.
Bring the mixture back to a boil again. Cook until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Remove from heat.
Gradually whisk hot milk mixture into goat cheese mixture until smooth. Pour the mixture into a bowl smaller than the one filled with ice and water. Place the bowl with the milk and cheese mixture into the larger bowl filled with ice and water to cool down. When cool, chill mixture in the refrigerator.
When both cherries and milk mixtures have chilled, prepare ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions. Place milk mixture into container and churn until ice cream is solid. (Follow instructions on your machine.)
When ice cream is firm, pack ice cream into a freezer container, alternating layers of ice cream and cherries, ending with a layer of cherries. DO NOT MIX THE CHERRIES INTO THE ICE CREAM!
Press some waxed paper against the surface of the ice cream and seal lid. Freeze for several hours before serving.