Snow peas are edible, flat pod peas that have thin walls. They are eaten whole. They are a crop that thrives in cool weather. They can be planted in the spring and fall in this region. The plants are hardy and can survive small amounts of frost.
Snow peas have been cultivated as a food item for centuries, although much of the history is unknown. They probably originated in the Mediterranean, the Middle East or Central or Southwest Asia.
The peas were spread throughout Europe and Asia via trade routes. They were introduced to China and Japan as early as the 7th century. During the Japanese Edo period that spanned from 1603 to 1868, snow peas were cultivated and extensively used as a culinary ingredient.
Snow peas were introduced to the New World by immigrants.
Snow peas have a mild sweet flavor. The calyx and any strings should be removed before they are eaten. They can be used raw in salads or served on a crudité tray with dips or hummus. They can be used in stir-fries, meat and seafood dishes, and soups.
Whole, unwashed snow peas will keep up to two weeks in a plastic bag in the refrigerator. The pods can be steamed and frozen for later use.
American plant breeder Calvin Lamborn developed the “sugar snap” pea variety in 1979 by crossing thick-walled garden peas with snow peas. Sugar snaps became a sensation at the time, and they have been popular ever since.
Sugar Snap peas are plumper than snow peas. Both peas can be used interchangeably in recipes.
This Grilled Garlic Shrimp and Snow Peas recipe is easy to assemble for a quick meal. The tender, juicy shrimp and crispy snow peas can be on the table faster than Chinese delivery can arrive at your door.
Grilled Garlic Shrimp and Snow Peas
Ingredients:
¾ pound large shrimp, peeled & deveined (leave tails on)
Combine vinegar, oil, garlic, and chili paste in a sealable plastic bag. Add the shrimp and seal, squeezing out the air. Turn to coat the shrimp. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Drain shrimp and discard marinade.
In the meantime, if using wooden skewers, soak for 15 minutes in water to cover to prevent burning.
Preheat the broiler or grill.
Thread shrimp and snow peas on skewers. Grill skewers 5 inches from the heat source, turning occasionally until the shrimp are opaque.