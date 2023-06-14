Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

farmerstableJune142023-Grilled Garlic Shrimp and Snow Peas
Buy Now

Snow peas are edible, flat pod peas that have thin walls. They are eaten whole. They are a crop that thrives in cool weather. They can be planted in the spring and fall in this region. The plants are hardy and can survive small amounts of frost.

Snow peas have been cultivated as a food item for centuries, although much of the history is unknown. They probably originated in the Mediterranean, the Middle East or Central or Southwest Asia.

Stories you might like

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

Recommended for you