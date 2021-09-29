This is the time of year when areas of our garden look like an overgrown jungle. We are still picking a few tomatoes and cucumbers. The late plot of Serendipity corn is about to ripen, and that will be a special fall treat.
Red raspberries need to be picked daily and this is the year when figs shine. We will be eating figs until they begin to ripen next year.
I am also pleased that my husband planted some late zucchini. There are lots of jokes about zucchini, but this squash deserves more respect. It is botanically a fruit, but it is treated as a vegetable in a culinary context. It is versatile and can be used in soups, casseroles, breads, desserts and jam. Some people stuff the blossoms and eat them, too.
Zucchini is a member of the squash family. Archeologists discovered similar squash in the northern parts of South America more than 7,000 years ago. When European colonization of the Americas began, the squash considered the ancestor of zucchini was taken back to Europe where it was cultivated.
Zucchini was a late arrival in the United States as a culinary ingredient. It was introduced by Italian immigrants in the 1920s.
Zucchini seem to be able to grow to several inches overnight, especially when it rains. It is common to find one the size of a baseball bat hidden beneath the plant’s large leaves. Those are the ones we save for our neighbor’s pigs. They can be shredded for baking or used as zoodles, the low-carb alternative to pasta. I prefer smaller fruit.
I recently learned there is a Zucchini Festival in Obetz, Ohio, each September. I missed it this year, but I may go next year. I would like to join the fun in celebrating this much maligned squash.
In the meantime, we will celebrate at our table with this delicious grilled squash salad.
Grilled Squash Salad
Ingredients:
¼ cup pecan halves
½ tablespoon butter
Salt
Pepper
1 pound zucchini or mixed summer squash
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon lemon zest
1½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ tablespoon honey
1 ounce blue cheese, crumbled
Preparation:
Melt butter in a small skillet. Add the pecan halves and toast until fragrant and slightly browned. Remove from heat and cool completely. Coarsely chop and set aside.
Cut the zucchini into chunks. You will want the pieces to be roughly the same size. Toss the squash cubes with 1 tablespoon olive oil and salt and pepper.
The squash can be threaded on skewers or placed in a grill pan.
Grill the squash until lightly charred and tender, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.
Mix the remaining olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and honey. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired, and pour over the squash.
Top with crumbled blue cheese and toasted pecans.