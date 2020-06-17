Farmer's Table: Ham, Potato and Asparagus Skillet Meal

During the busy summer months, one-skillet meals are a go-to when you need a fuss-free meal.
This is a time when fresh produce is available at farm stands and farmers markets, so there is no need to order takeout if you are running short on time.
One skillet meals are easy and quick and don’t require spending long hours in the kitchen. You can get a hearty, homemade meal on the table in a short amount of time, and the great thing is that you have only one pan to clean afterwards.
I’ve had an abundance of asparagus this year and the new onions and potatoes are coming on. Combined with a few chopped slices of Black Forest Ham that I purchased at the grocery store, I have been able to use my humble skillet and get a quick meal on the table in a flash.
One of the ingredients in this skillet meal that takes it over the top is the addition of herbes de Provence, which I found at Kroger, but can easily be made at home.
Herbes de Provence is a mixture of dried herbs considered typical in the Provence region of southeast France. Common herbal ingredients often include savory, marjoram, rosemary, thyme and oregano. Lavender is included in the mixture sold in North America. This may be due to the American association of lavender fields with the Provence area.
A homemade herbes de Provence mixture can be flavored to suit your own preferences. It is great on grilled and baked foods, especially chicken. Herbes de Provence are usually added before or during cooking to infuse the flavor with the cooked food.
Homemade Herbes de Provence
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon dried rosemary
½ tablespoon fennel seed
1 tablespoon dried savory
1 tablespoon dried thyme
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 tablespoon dried marjoram
1 tablespoon dried lavender flowers
1 tablespoon dried parsley
½ tablespoon dried oregano
½ tablespoon dried tarragon
½ teaspoon bay powder
Preparation:
Grind the rosemary and fennel seed in a spice grinder. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Stir in the rest of the ingredients. Store in an airtight container.
Ham, Potato and Asparagus Skillet Meal
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 baby potatoes, cut into chunks
½ onion, cut into thick slices
½ pound asparagus, cut into 2-inch pieces
¼ pound ham, cut into bite-size pieces
1 teaspoon Herbes de Provence
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
½ cup seasoned croutons, crumbled
Preparation:
Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes and onions. Cook, tossing occasionally until potatoes are golden brown.
Stir in asparagus, ham, herbes de Provence, and salt. Cook until asparagus is tender.
Scatter cheese on top of hot potato/asparagus mixture and allow to melt. Remove from heat and top with crumbled croutons. Serve immediately.