Farmer's Table: Hemp Seed Bread

We are becoming resourceful as we remain isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I have always kept a well-stocked pantry, so storms, floods and other interruptions in life have never hampered my ability to put food on the table.
Last week, we ran out of bread. Fortunately, I’d been to my favorite bulk food store in Ohio Amish country and I stocked up on several types of flour … enough to tide me over until I can get to Ohio again.
I am a creative bread baker and I don’t follow a recipe exactly. A honey oatmeal bread sounded good to me. And … why not throw in the package of hemp seeds I found at Kroger a few weeks ago?
The package said the power-packed seeds are good for cardiac health. They are loaded with insoluble fiber, plant-based protein and high levels of iron, zinc, phosphorous, potassium and magnesium.
These exceptionally healthy seeds come from the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa. The seeds are technically a nut and they have a mild, nutty flavor. Most of the hemp seeds are shelled already. They are soft and are also referred to as hemp hearts.
Hemp seeds are considered more allergy-free than many other nuts or seeds.
Hemp seeds do not cause any psychotropic reactions and they won’t get you high. While certain states have legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp, most hemp seeds found in the grocery store come from China or Canada.
Since hemp seeds are rich in Omega fatty acids, they are sensitive to heat and light. They will go rancid quickly, if kept too long in the pantry. It is best to store them in a cool, dry place. I kept my packet in the freezer until I was ready to use them.
Hemp seeds are a staple food in many countries where they provide excellent nutritional value. They have only recently become popular and somewhat readily available in the United States. They are said to be one of the few superfoods worthy of their reputation.
The bread recipe this week is very good without hemp seeds. If you want to ramp up the health benefits of homemade bread, toss some of these interesting little seeds into the dough for a strong nutritional punch.
Hemp Seed Bread
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon yeast
½ cup warm water
1¼ cups boiling water
1 cup quick-cooking oats
¼ cup honey
1/3 cup shortening
1 tablespoon salt
3 tablespoons hemp seeds, chia seeds, poppy seeds (optional)
5¾ to 6 cups flour
2 beaten eggs
1 beaten egg white
Poppy seeds, sesame seed, oats (optional)
Preparation:
Soften yeast in warm water.
Combine boiling water, 1 cup oats, honey, shortening and salt. Cool to lukewarm. Stir in seed, if using them. Add 2 cups flour.
Add softened yeast and eggs. Beat well. Stir in enough of the remaining flour to make a soft dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic. Shape dough into a ball.
Place in lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size. Grease two loaf pans.
Punch the dough down. Divide dough in half. Shape dough into loaves. Place the loaves in the prepared pans. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double.
Brush the loaves with egg white and sprinkle tops with seeds or oats, as desired.
Bake at 375 degrees until done, about 40 minutes. If the tops appear to be getting too brown, cover loosely with foil for the last 15 minutes.
Remove bread from pans and cool on wire racks.