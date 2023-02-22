La Paix Herb Farm in Alum Bridge hosted a Lavender Fair for many years. The price of admission included a catered gourmet lunch that focused on the use of herbs in cooking. One of the best dishes was Herbes de Provence Roasted Chicken.
Herbes de Provence is a mixture of dried herbs typical of the Provence region in southeastern France. Blends often contain fennel, tarragon, savory, marjoram, rosemary, thyme, and oregano. In North American blends, lavender buds are usually included.
Herbes de Provence became a familiar ingredient in the 1970s after Julia Child began teaching the art of French cooking. Herbes de Provence was featured in her recipe “Poulet Saute aux Herbes de Provence,” which can be found in her book “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.”
The herbal mixture is an essential ingredient in many French and Mediterranean dishes. It is considered an all-purpose seasoning blend.
In Provence, a traditional earthenware dish called a tian is used to bake vegetables. Thinly sliced vegetables seasoned with Herbes de Provence are baked with olive oil until tender.
Herbes de Provence can be added to foods before, during or after cooking. The blend adds flavor to fish, poultry, meat, vegetable stews, vinaigrettes, salads, and fresh cheese. The aroma and taste are outstanding!
This recipe can be made with chicken breasts, drumsticks or thighs. Be sure to leave the skin on to retain the juiciness. The buttery, lemony sauce in this recipe is easy to make and could be considered restaurant quality.
The Wild Ramp in Huntington carries many of the ingredients called for in this recipe, including locally produced Herbes de Provence. This dish is great for a meal anytime, but elegant for a special occasion, too.
Mix herbs with olive oil and brush the mixture over the skin on the top side of the chicken legs. Arrange leg quarters in a baking dish with legs pointed to the center to prevent them from overcooking in the oven.
Roast chicken for about 45 minutes or until the thermometer measures 170° and the skin is crispy and golden. Remove the chicken from the oven and serve with Lemon Wine Cream Sauce.
For the cream sauce:
Note: Begin making the cream sauce about 15 minutes before serving the roasted chicken legs.
Melt butter in a skillet. Add the Herbes de Provence and red pepper flakes. Add the shallots, garlic, salt, and pepper and sauté until the shallots soften. (If the mixture seems dry, add a bit more butter.)
Pour in the wine, scraping any of the shallots, and garlic/herb mixture from the bottom of the skillet. Cook for about 3 to 5 minutes, allowing the wine to reduce slightly.
Pour in the heavy cream and bring to a simmer. Add lemon zest and juice. Stir to combine and taste.