Farmer's Table: Homemade Croutons

The word “crouton” is derived from the French word "croûton," meaning “crust.” Most people think of croutons as seasoned cubes of sautéed or re-baked bread used to add texture to salads. Perhaps, the most common use is in Caesar salads.
The preparation of croutons is rather simple. Cubes of bread are coated in oil or butter that has been seasoned in any number of ways. The cubes are then baked, but I recently discovered they can be fried on top of the stove until they become crisp and brown.
Nearly any type of unsweetened bread can be used to make croutons. Croutons are a great way to use any stale bread that you have on hand. For a little tang, you may want to try sourdough bread. Whole wheat or whole grain bread will produce hearty, wholesome, satisfying cubes.
Cooks have found many ways to use croutons. Bags of croutons are sold during the Thanksgiving holidays to use as turkey stuffing. They are slightly different from salad croutons, which are gently toasted and seasoned.
We passed National Crouton Day, which is held annually on May 13, but that doesn’t mean we have to forego celebrating this crunchy culinary creation.
Homemade croutons are delicious as a stand-alone snack. They can also top a bowl of soup. Try adding them to tomato, French onion, potato or broccoli and cheese soups for added flavor and texture. They also add a nice crunch to casseroles.
Stove-Top Croutons can be made in a matter of minutes. These homemade croutons will add a crunchy, salty goodness to any salad or soup. Store leftover croutons in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week or in the freezer for up to six months.
Stove-Top Croutons
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 garlic clove, peeled and minced
1½ cups stale bread, cut into cubes
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
Heat oil in a medium skillet on low. When hot, add garlic and fry for about 1 minute. Add cubes of bread and fry until crisp, stirring constantly. Season with salt and pepper. Cool. Store in an airtight container, until ready to use.
Note: For a nice variation, sprinkle the croutons with 1 tablespoon of Everything Bagel Seasoning as soon as they come off of the stove.
Pizza Croutons
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1½ tablespoons tomato paste
1½ cups stale bread cubes
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Preparation:
Heat oil in medium skillet. Add tomato paste. Cook and stir until combined with oil. Add bread cubes. Toast for about 1 minute and then stir and toss until cubes are crisp and brown.
Remove from heat and sprinkle with Italian seasoning and cheese. Toss to combine. Cool. (These are best when served on the same day they are made.)