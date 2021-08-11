One of the first cookbooks ever written was by a Roman, Apicius, in the first century A.D. Italian cuisine is one of the oldest in Europe.
Some recipes, like polenta, have changed very little since the days of ancient Rome.
Italian cooking encompasses more than spaghetti sauce and pizza. Each region of Italy has its own distinctive foods and characteristic style of cooking.
The success of Italian cooking is largely due to the use of fresh, local ingredients. Italians cook seasonably. Vegetables are cooked in a way that enhances and doesn’t disguise their flavor.
Fresh vegetables are so important to Italian menus that meals are often planned around seasonal produce.
Olive oil imparts a distinctive taste to dishes, especially salads, and it is important to buy and use quality oil.
Fresh herbs are also important ingredients in many Italian dishes.
This Italian Cooked Vegetable Salad exemplifies the flavors of Italian cooking at its best.
I was able to use an assortment of fresh vegetables from the garden in this recipe. The color and variety in this Italian dish illustrate the reason Italian food is some of the best loved in the world.
There is room for endless creativity with this recipe. I made it twice. Each time, I used an assortment of fresh vegetables from the garden, so each version was slightly different, but still delicious.
I steamed the vegetables, starting with the ones that took the longest to cook. I added the remainder toward the end of the cooking time.
This salad is full of flavor and visual appeal. I used a few purple, Yukon gold and red-skinned potatoes in my dish.
Italians enjoy their food. I think you will enjoy this salad with fresh ingredients that reflect the warmth, color, variety and authentic taste the country has to offer.
Italian Cooked Vegetable Salad
Ingredients:
4 cups assorted crisp-cooked and drained vegetables such as green beans, cauliflower, carrots, potatoes, peas, summer squash, zucchini or asparagus
1/3 cup olive oil
¼ cup wine vinegar
½ teaspoon garlic salt
¼ teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
Preparation:
Place cooked vegetables in plastic zip-lock bag or container with a tight-fitting lid. Combine all of the remaining ingredients and pour over vegetables. Refrigerate several hours or overnight, turning occasionally.