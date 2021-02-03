Soup is one of the most fundamental forms of food. Archaeological discoveries in China indicate that humans have been making soup for 20,000 years.
The first soups were probably made in earthen holes lined with hides. Hot stones were dropped into the watery mixture to heat the contents.
With the advent of clay vessels, meat, foraged vegetables, herbs, and nuts could be boiled in water over an open fire. Soup has always been an important part of the diet when there have been food shortages.
Through the years, most cultures have developed soups utilizing local seasonal ingredients.
Soup became an important culinary component in Colonial America. William Parks, a colonial printer in Williamsburg, Virginia, published a cookbook in 1742 that contained a number of soup recipes.
Soups are inexpensive, easy to prepare, and can be quite filling. They are particularly soothing in colder months. Soups are good source of nourishment.
During a cold, snowy day last week, I made Italian Sausage Bean Soup with ingredients I had on hand. This well-seasoned soup was rich and satisfying and had us warming up in no time.
Italian Sausage Bean Soup
Ingredients:
½ pound Italian sausage, crumbled
4 strips bacon, cut into small pieces
½ medium onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 (20-ounce) cans Luck’s Navy Beans in Creole Sauce
4 cups ham broth*
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
½ teaspoon dried rosemary
1 large carrot, peeled and sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
In a large soup pot, cook sausage and bacon until both are slightly crispy. Transfer to a plate. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the pot.
Add the onion to the pot and sauté until softened. Stir in garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Add the beans, ham broth, Italian seasoning, rosemary, and carrot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and add the sausage and bacon.
Cook for about 20 minutes until carrots are tender and the soup has thickened.
Season with salt and pepper. (I did not need additional salt.) Serve immediately.
*Note: I used ham flavored concentrate and water.