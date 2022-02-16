West Virginia is a melting pot of many nationalities. Immigrants came to the state to work in the coal, coke, steel, lumber and glass industries.
By 1910, there were more than 17,000 Italian immigrants in West Virginia, making up 30% of the state’s foreign-born population. Naturally, they brought recipes from the homeland.
One of the most popular dishes served in homes and restaurants in the Northern Panhandle was Italian Wedding Soup. It is a delicious blend of broth, tiny pasta and mini-meatballs.
I made a batch of Wedding Soup last week during the ice storm, thinking it would surely be a warm, comforting dish to take us through the cold spell.
Then I began to wonder. Was Italian wedding soup really Italian? What was the origin of this dish?
Like many foods, Italian Wedding Soup’s history is contradictory. One version says the soup was served to the nuptial couple at their wedding reception, and it was thought the soup brought good luck and a guarantee the bride and groom would live happily ever after.
Unfortunately, that culinary fantasy is probably not true. Italian Wedding Soup may not be Italian at all.
Some food historians believe the soup originated in Spain and it was the Spaniards who brought it to Naples. Others claim it is purely Italian.
The original name for this soup is minestra maritata, which translates to “married soup.” The marriage is with the green vegetables (minestra) blended (maritata) with meat. The marriage is between vegetables and meat and has nothing to do with human matrimony.
Initially, the soup was a peasant dish made with leftover meat and a bitter green vegetable like chicory, chard, endive or spinach. The original version did not contain pasta.
Italian Wedding Soup made its way to America via Italian immigrants. The American version tends to be lighter with fewer vegetables, and it always contains small pasta.
Italian Wedding Soup is considered a winter dish since it is filling. It was associated with the winter butchering of pigs, because the scraps and bones made a delicious broth.
With Valentine’s Day approaching, I hoped my research would reveal Italian Wedding Soup would be the key to marital bliss. I can’t promise that, but I’d still encourage its consumption.
Hasn’t it been said, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach?”
Italian Wedding Soup
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup chopped onion
1/3 cup chopped carrot
2 large cloves garlic, minced
4 cups unsalted chicken broth
3 ounces orzo or small pasta
½ teaspoon salt
Small meatballs (recipe follows)
2 cups baby spinach
Parmesan cheese
Preparation:
Heat oil in a soup pot. Add onion, carrot and garlic. Cook until onion is translucent. Add broth.
Cover and bring to a boil. Add pasta and salt. Cook until pasta is tender.
Drop meatballs into broth. Cook until meatballs are heated through. Add spinach and cook until wilted, about 3 minutes.
Serve sprinkled with cheese.
Mini-Meatballs:
Ingredients:
¼ cup fresh breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons milk
1 small egg, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, chopped
1 large garlic clove, minced
¼ teaspoon pepper
8 ounces ground beef, chicken or pork
Preparation:
Combine breadcrumbs and milk in a bowl and let stand 10 minutes.
Stir egg, cheese, parsley, garlic and pepper into breadcrumb mixture. Add the meat and gently combine.
Form into small, bite-size meatballs. Arrange meatballs in a shallow baking pan. Bake in a 350° oven until center of meatballs register 165°. The time will depend on the size of the meatballs.