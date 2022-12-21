I grew up in West Virginia’s northernmost town. People are always surprised to learn it was northwest of Pittsburgh. The drive to the city took about 50 minutes. We did most of our major shopping in Pittsburgh.
Christmastime was a favorite time to go to Pittsburgh. The city was bustling. The animated department store window decorations were captivating.
We usually had lunch in one of the department store tea rooms. And we never left without buying some of Kaufmann’s iconic thumbprint cookies at the store’s Arcade Bakery. The bakery was located in a small room off the Fifth Avenue entrance.
Kaufmann’s Department Store was the premier department store in the city from the time it opened in the 1890s. Macy’s purchased Kaufmann’s in 2006. Although Macy’s stores did not traditionally have bakeries, they kept the Arcade Bakery open. The department store closed in 2015. The building and its famous clock are still local landmarks.
Kaufmann’s thumbprint cookies are a Pittsburgh specialty. They are a very tender shortbread and have delicious buttercream icing piped in the center. The outside of the cookie is rolled in “jimmies” or nuts. The bakery sold several flavors of thumbprint cookies.
It has been said that new bakers at the Arcade Bakery were encouraged to create new versions of the Kaufmann thumbprint cookie. Some put jam or other fillings in the indentation.
The Kaufmann family owned Fallingwater, the famous home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The Fallingwater chef experimented with the Kaufmann cookie recipe and made a peanut butter and jelly version.
A recipe for the original Kaufmann thumbprint cookie has never been published, but there are plenty of copycat versions.
I made the cookies from the included recipe and served them to friends. They thought they had exceptional texture and flavor. They were close to replicating the cookies I remember from my childhood.
Those who grew up in or near Pittsburgh will find Kaufmann Thumbprint Cookies are a taste of home.
Kaufmann's Thumbprint Cookies
Ingredients:
1/3 cup sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
½ cup shortening, room temperature
6 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
1 egg
½ tsp. vanilla extract
¼ tsp. almond extract
2 cups cake flour
Sprinkles (jimmies) or finely chopped walnuts
Vanilla Buttercream:
8 tablespoons butter, softened
1½ cups powdered sugar
½ tbsp. vanilla extract
¼ tsp. almond extract
Pinch salt
Preparation:
For the cookies:
1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
2. Beat the sugar, salt, shortening, and butter until fluffy.
3. Add the egg and extracts and beat until thick.
4. Stir in the flour until a dough forms.
5. Using 1 tablespoon of dough, form the dough into balls.
6. Roll in the sprinkles or nuts. Press with your thumb to form a thumbprint in the middle.
7. Chill the cookies on baking sheets in the refrigerator for 10 minutes.
8. Bake the cookies for 15 minutes or until lightly golden on the bottoms.
9. Move to a wire rack to cool completely.
For the vanilla buttercream:
Beat the butter until smooth. Slowly add the powdered sugar. Once it is combined, add the salt and extracts and beat until thick.
Transfer to a piping bag with a star tip. Pipe a generous amount of icing into the indentation after the cookie is cool.