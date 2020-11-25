This year’s Thanksgiving celebration will probably be smaller than usual due to the pandemic. I plan to bake a turkey. Even the smallest turkey will yield plenty of leftover meat.
There are many ways to use cooked turkey. I like to make “Chicken a la King,” using turkey as a substitute. Leftover turkey is always a nice addition to gumbo.
One of my favorite ways to use turkey is on the open-faced sandwich called Kentucky Hot Brown that was created in the 1920s by a chef at the Brown Hotel in Louisville. The sandwich is a variation of the traditional Welsh rarebit.
To make the sandwich, sliced bread is placed on a broiler pan. It is then layered with slices of roasted turkey and tomatoes, then slathered with a cheesy sauce and broiled. Before serving, slices of crisp bacon are placed on top.
If you like Hot Brown Sandwiches, there is an even easier way of achieving the flavor with less fuss. If there was ever a sandwich that belonged in a casserole dish, it’s the cheesy Hot Brown.
Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole is a creamy, crunchy dish is delicious and easy to make. It may just make it on your list of favorite comfort foods from 2020.
Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole
Ingredients:
¼ cup butter
¼ cup flour
2½ cups milk
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided
1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
8 slices thick sandwich bread, toasted
2 pounds sliced turkey
¼ teaspoon paprika
8 slices bacon, cooked and halved crosswise
1 tomato, chopped
Fresh parsley, for garnish
Directions:
Preheat oven to broil. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour; cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk; cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and whisk in 1 cup Swiss, Cheddar, salt, and pepper until melted.
Place bread in prepared pan, overlapping as needed to fit. Top with turkey, hot cheese sauce, and remaining 1 cup Swiss; sprinkle with paprika.
Broil until cheese is melted and lightly browned, about 4 minutes.
Top with bacon and tomatoes. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Serve immediately.