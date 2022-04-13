I was browsing through recipes last week and came upon a recipe for “Kitchen Sink Cookies.” The name intrigued me.
After reading the recipe, I realized I had all of the ingredients on hand. I always seem to have a partial bag of chocolate chips left over from other recipes. I even had a handful of caramel bits.
Kitchen Sink Cookies are soft, chewy, and loaded with an assortment of add-ins. The great thing about the recipe is that you can follow the instructions or you can mix in whatever you’d like.
There are several versions of this recipe floating around. The idea is to start with a cookie base that is thick and chewy. Ingredients like chocolate chips (white, dark, or milk), pretzels, toffee or caramel bits, and sea salt make the cookies even better.
The next time I bake these cookies, I may have a different set of add-ins on hand. Nuts, dried cherries or cranberries, raisins, M&Ms, Reese’s Pieces, orange zest, mini-marshmallows, potato chips, toasted coconut, and cocoa nibs would be tasty additions. Feel free to add anything, but the kitchen sink, to this dough.
Kitchen Sink Cookies start with a combination of brown and white sugar. Adding brown sugar helps make the cookie dough soft and chewy.
The butter and sugar must be beaten until the mixture is light and fluffy. Omitting this step results in a flat, crispy cookie.
These cookies will spread, so avoid overcrowding on the cookie sheet. Be sure not to over-bake these cookies. They must be taken from the oven while they are slightly soft in the center to guarantee great texture. They will set up after they’ve cooled.