Farmer's Table: Langostino Chowder

Mealtimes at our house are beginning to resemble an episode of “Chopped,” the reality show where contestants turn baskets of mystery ingredients into three-course meals. It is a show about ingenuity, speed and skill.
When public health officials took action to encourage social distancing, meal planning became a challenge for me. I would search for items in my pantry and freezer to use for our lunch and dinner meals, so that a trip to the grocery store was not a necessity.
Several weeks ago, I picked up a package of frozen langostinos on a whim. My original plan was to use them in some sort of Cajun dish to celebrate Mardi Gras.
Last week, I took the packet from the freezer and searched the internet for an appealing recipe. Langostino Chowder was the perfect selection, because I had all of the other ingredients on hand.
Langostinos are actually Squat Lobsters, which are not true lobsters at all. They are more closely related to the hermit crab. They were once a relatively unknown shellfish until Long John Silver’s found themselves in some legal trouble for using the term “langostino lobster” on their menu. The Maine Lobster Promotion Council petitioned the FDA to disallow restaurants from using the name “langostino lobster.”
Langostinos and lobsters have a similar sweet, rich taste, but the texture is slightly different. The price for langostinos is considerably lower, too.
Langostinos can be used in any recipe calling for shellfish. Since this is a unique ingredient that most people would not have on hand right now and may not be readily available in many areas, shrimp or white fish can be substituted in this week’s chowder recipe.
Langostino Chowder
Ingredients:
¼ cup butter
1 medium onion, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
1 large potato, diced
1½ cup chicken, vegetable or fish broth
1½ teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon paprika
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
2 dashes Tabasco
2 cups milk
½ cup heavy cream
12 ounces Langostino tails, shrimp, scallops or white fish (like haddock, cod, etc.)
Preparation:
In a large soup pot, melt butter and sauté onions and celery over medium heat. When softened, add potato and broth. Cook until potatoes are barely tender. Add basil, oregano, paprika, pepper, salt and Tabasco.
Layer fish on top. If there isn’t enough liquid to cover, add just enough broth or water to make sure fish is covered. Cook only until fish flakes or is cooked through.
Add the milk and cream. If the chowder looks too thick, add a little more broth or milk.
Bring the chowder to a simmer before serving.
This chowder was very good reheated. Just be sure to warm on low heat. Do not boil.
The spices will sit on top of the chowder like an oil slick. Don’t worry. When you eat the chowder, the right amount of spice will come up in your spoon.