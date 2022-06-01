Orzo is one of my favorite kinds of pasta. It is often mistaken for rice, but it is a tiny, thin, oval-shaped pasta. It has an off-white color, since it is made from wheat flour or durum semolina wheat. There are brands made with soft wheat flours, but they tend to get mushy and give a creamier texture to dishes.
I prefer orzo made from semolina because it can be cooked “al dente” and retains its shape better than a product made of soft wheat flour. Both have their uses, so it depends on the end product you prefer.
In Italy, orzo often goes by the name “risi,” which means rice, since “orzo” means barley in Italian. In Greece, it is called “kritharaki.” In Spain, it is called "pinones," which is also the Spanish word for pine nuts. In Turkey, orzo is called “arpa sehriye,” meaning “songbird tongue.”
Orzo is quite versatile. It can be added to salads. It is an excellent pasta to add to soups. I like to add it to Italian Wedding Soup and Minestrone. It can be served as a side dish and even prepared as a fake risotto. It can be served with a sauce as an entrée or as a bed for roasted meats. There are even recipes where orzo is substituted for the rice in stuffed peppers and tomatoes.
When adding orzo to soups, add it toward the end of the cooking time so it doesn’t get overcooked and too soft. It can also be cooked separately and added just before ladling soup into bowls. Since the pasta will swell after cooking, it is advised to add no more than ¼ cup of dry orzo to 8 cups of soup.
To make a pasta version of risotto, which is classically made with arborio rice and requires continuous stirring to get the texture just right, use orzo. It takes less time to cook and doesn’t require the patience necessary for making risotto. Prepare everything just as you would for any risotto recipe then add the orzo and broth. Simmer uncovered until the orzo is tender. The starch from the pasta will give the faux risotto a creamy texture.
For a side dish, orzo can be cooked like rice with a two-to-one ratio of water to dried pasta. The cooking time is about half of what it takes to make rice, making orzo a better choice if there are time constraints. It can be made into a pilaf or jazzed up with saffron, chilies, and beans or it is good simply topped with butter and sprinkled with Parmesan.
One cup of dried orzo yields about two cups cooked. Bring two cups of salted water to a boil. Add a cup of orzo and simmer for 10 minutes. Test for doneness and drain
Orzo makes excellent pasta salad. I was delighted to find this recipe that also called for fresh asparagus and herbs which are now plentiful in the garden. I felt the quantity of orzo in the original recipe was too great and I reduced it in the recipe I created. It seemed just right. The amounts of orzo, asparagus, and herbs blended beautifully with the light lemony dressing.
Be sure to splurge and get a good-quality olive oil for salads like this one where the flavor will be absorbed into the pasta.
Lemon Orzo Asparagus Salad
Ingredients:
For vinaigrette:
1/3 cup lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
1/3 cup olive oil
For salad:
¾ pound asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces
4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
¼ teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup orzo
¼ cup chopped herbs (dill, parsley, chives, etc.)
Preparation:
In a medium bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the vinaigrette. Set aside.
Bring chicken stock, turmeric, and salt to a boil in a large pot. Add orzo and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Toward the end of cooking the orzo, add asparagus and cook until crisp-tender. Drain orzo and asparagus, but do not rinse.
Place the orzo and asparagus in a large bowl. Toss with dressing and herbs.
Serve at room temperature or chill.