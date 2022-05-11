Split pea soup has a long history. It is mentioned in Aristophanes’ "The Birds." There are some indications peas were cultivated by the Greeks and Romans around 500 to 400 BC. Athenian street vendors sold hot pea soup during that era.
Versions of split pea soup are known around the world. The soup is considered to be nutritious and cheap to make. In Britain, pea soup was made from dried peas and salt pork and was known as a simple, low-cost food that was a sign of poverty. Using stored dried peas, pea soup was an ideal food for sailors.
Split peas are dried, peeled pea seeds. The outer skin is removed and the peas are then split in half.
Pea soup can be served with the ingredients in a chunky version or it can be pureed until perfectly smooth.
Pea soup is a favorite in Germany and often contains meat such as bacon, cured or smoked pork, or sausage. Pea soup is emblematic of Dutch cuisine and often contains some form of pork.
I recently chose the recipe for the thicker, chunkier style Lickety Split Pea Soup, using the ham bone left from our Easter ham. It was a hearty soup that contained ham shank, ham broth, peas, and other vegetables.
The soup provided a filling and nutritious meal on one of our recent cool spring days. Split pea soup is a classic that has spanned generations.
I suggest trying your hand at creating a pot of homemade split pea soup. Unlike soups made with dried beans, there is no need to soak split peas overnight. Boiling will soften the peas.