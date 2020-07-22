The origin of limes has never been determined, although it is widely believed wild limes were first grown in Indonesia or Southeast Asia. They were later transported to North Africa and the Mediterranean region.
Limes grow in tropical and subtropical climates, but they can be grown in containers in colder areas where they can be moved into a warmer protected environment during the winter. I have finally had success growing citrus in West Virginia.
Last year, I had one huge lime on my lime tree. When it was ripe, my husband and I enjoyed the best gin and tonics we’ve ever tasted.
This year, my lime tree has several fruits that I hope will mature indoors this winter.
Limes have a higher content of sugars and acids than lemons. Both the juice and zest are used in cooking. Limes are a common ingredient in Vietnamese, Thai, and Mexican dishes. My guacamole and ceviche recipes call for lime juice. The flavor of lime is stronger and tarter than that of a lemon.
Limes have a high content of vitamin C, which provide numerous health-related benefits. The ascorbic acid in lime juice prevents the discoloring of other fruits and vegetables that oxidize quickly when exposed to the oxygen in the air. Lime juice makes a great meat tenderizer and marinade.
The peak season for limes is May through October, but they can be found year-round. We keep limes on hand at all times. They can be stored at room temperature for a week, if kept out of direct sunlight. They will stay fresh in the refrigerator for two weeks or more. Cut limes or the juice of limes can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days. Juice and zest can also be frozen, which is something I often do when I know I won’t be using an entire lime in a recipe.
Limes provide a cool, tangy, refreshing summer flavor. This week’s recipe for lime pie has a creamy, tart, sweet filling and is topped with a fluffy meringue. The fresh citrus flavor tastes like sunshine baked in a crust.
Lime Meringue Pie
Ingredients:
7 tablespoons cornstarch
1½ cups sugar
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups boiling water
3 egg yolks, beaten
¼ cup lime juice
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon grated lime zest
9-inch pie crust, baked
Meringue (recipe follows)
Preparation:
Combine cornstarch, sugar and salt in saucepan. Stir in boiling water until blended.
Bring to boil, stirring until mixture is clear, about 2 minutes.
Place cornstarch mixture in top of double boiler set over, but not touching, simmering water. Cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add small amount of the hot mixture to beaten egg yolks, then return all yolk mixture to pan, stirring until blended. Cook 2 minutes.
Remove from heat. Stir in lime juice, butter and zest.
Pour filling into pie shell. Spread meringue over filling, being careful to seal to edges of pie. Bake at 425 degrees until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes.
Cool to room temperature, about 1 hour, before cutting.
Meringue
Ingredients:
3 egg whites, at room temperature
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
¼ cup sugar
Preparation:
Beat egg whites in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until frothy. Add cream of tartar and beat until soft peaks form.
Gradually beat in sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, until sugar is dissolved and stiff, glossy peaks form.