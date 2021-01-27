It was one of those cold, snowy days last week and I needed comfort food.
I keep a portfolio of recipes I want to try, and a recipe I clipped for Mac and Cheese Soup fell out. I glanced over the ingredients and realized I had everything I needed to make this soup with one exception.
I always have several types of pasta on hand, so I can make a quick meal anytime using the pasta sauces I made during the peak summer produce season. I did not have elbow macaroni that this recipe called for, but I had half of a package of Anellini, and I knew it would be a great substitute.
Anellini are tiny, hoop-shaped pasta, which remind me of the SpaghettiO pasta my mother served when I was a kid. These tiny pasta rings are a cousin to the larger version called Anelli, which are the main ingredient in SpaghettiOs.
These fun pasta circles aren't just for kids. Italians use anellini to prepare timballo, an impressive celebratory dish in which pasta, meat, and cheese are layered in a bowl-shaped pan, baked and then inverted to reveal an impressive, dome-shaped delight.
The Anellini I purchased were imported from Italy. They were made from stone ground flour made from hard winter wheat. The package said the dies used to extrude the pasta dated to the 1800s. The pasta was then dried for 56 hours, which made it dense and slightly chewy. It was perfect in the Mac and Cheese Soup, due to the texture. The rings did not become too soft nor lose their shape.
Anellini can also be used in salads and baked pasta dishes. They aren’t common around here, so I usually pick them up when I visit Italian grocery stores in other areas.
Besides Anellini, orzo, Ditalini or Tubettini (tiny pasta tubes) can be substituted for the elbow macaroni in this recipe.
But, if you get a chance, try some Anellini sometime. It not only holds its shape, it tastes great, too.
Mangia!
Mac and Cheese Soup
Ingredients:
4 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked according to package
1 quart chicken stock
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups cheddar cheese
8 ounces heavy whipping cream
Crumbled cooked bacon (for garnish), optional
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation:
In a large saucepan, combine stock and garlic. Bring to a boil. Add cheddar cheese. Whisk until melted and smooth. Add the whipping cream and cooked macaroni. Heat through, but do not boil. Season with salt and pepper. (I found I did not need additional salt.)
Ladle soup into bowls and top with bacon, if desired.