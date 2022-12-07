Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Harissa is a hot chili pepper paste native to the Maghreb, also known as Northwest Africa. The region includes Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, and Tunisia. During the 18th and 19th centuries, the region was known as the Barbary Coast.

The main ingredients in harissa are roasted red peppers, Baklouti peppers, garlic, coriander seeds, cumin, and olive oil.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

