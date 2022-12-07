Harissa is a hot chili pepper paste native to the Maghreb, also known as Northwest Africa. The region includes Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, and Tunisia. During the 18th and 19th centuries, the region was known as the Barbary Coast.
The main ingredients in harissa are roasted red peppers, Baklouti peppers, garlic, coriander seeds, cumin, and olive oil.
In Algeria, harissa is used as a meat rub. It is also used to flavor eggplant, soups and couscous.
In Morocco, harissa is a condiment for tajine dishes. They are slow-cooked stews cooked in pottery vessels comprised of two parts: a flat container with a large, conical lid that fits over the base. The cone-shaped lid allows the steam to condense and return to the bottom pot. This reduces the amount of water or liquid needed to cook the contents.
Harissa is Tunisia’s main condiment and it is used to enhance meat, fish and vegetable dishes. Tunisia is the biggest exporter of prepared harissa.
In Israel, harissa is used as a condiment for Sabich, a sandwich of pita bread stuffed with fried eggplants, hardboiled eggs, parsley, and tahini.
Like most recipes, there are many variations of harissa. There are recipes for homemade versions of this irresistible, smoky-spicy condiment that can be added to everything from scrambled eggs to roasted vegetables and meats. The advantage of making harissa at home is that you have control over the spice level.
I do not use harissa often. I am sure homemade harissa is delicious, but I’ve been satisfied with buying a commercial product that is available in local international grocery stores.
I tasted roasted carrots with harissa when dining at a local restaurant several years ago. They were served as a side with my entrée. I was determined to make them at home.
Combing the internet, I was surprised by the number of variations there are for this dish. There are Harissa Carrots with Tahini Sauce, Harissa Carrots with Pistachios, Harissa Carrots with Honey, Harissa Carrots with Crème Fraiche, and more.
I chose to make Maple and Harissa Roasted Carrots to serve with a Thanksgiving meal. The dish is colorful and spicy, but not fiery hot.
If you are not familiar with harissa, buy a small container. Experiment. Use it as a marinade, a dip or a dressing. Fold some into your scrambled eggs, drizzle it over your avocado toast or add some kick to your hummus.
One thing is certain -- you will never be accused of having a bland meal if you add some harissa to your dishes.