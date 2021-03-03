Inspiration to try new recipes comes from many sources.
Last week, I had a lone egg white leftover from another recipe, so I checked the internet to see what recipes called for only one white. I could have thrown the extra into an omelet, but that seemed uninteresting.
I found a new recipe for granola that intrigued me. It was noted that using an egg white in the oatmeal mixture would add crunch without calories.
For decades, I made a favorite baked granola recipe, which I shared with readers. There was no reason to try a new granola recipe, when the old one was satisfyingly delicious. But … I needed to use that egg white.
Granola is defined as a mixture of rolled oats plus a variety of other ingredients like sugar, dried fruit, coconut, and nuts. It is generally eaten as a breakfast cereal with milk or as a crunchy snack.
The origin of granola is traced to Dr. James Jackson, who, in 1863, made a baked, crumbled graham flour mixture and called it granula. It was actually a chunkier form of Grape-Nuts.
At about the same time, Dr. John Kellogg developed a mixture of oatmeal, graham flour, and cornmeal and called it granula, too. Jackson sued Kellogg for stealing his idea and name, so Kellogg changed the name of his mixture to granola. By the late 1890s, Kellogg was selling several tons of granola a month.
Granola’s popularity eventually waned until, in the late '60s, Layton Gentry developed a recipe for a more modern version that contained dried fruits and nuts. Gentry’s granola appealed to members of the hippie movement who were health conscious. Granola was served to large numbers of attendees at Woodstock.
Today, there are a number of mass-produced granolas on the market. Many contain artificial and filler ingredients, plus high-fructose corn syrup. There are still small companies and individuals who make hand-crafted granolas that include natural, high-quality ingredients.
Homemade granola is easy to make, and it can be altered to suit one’s taste. I am glad I tried something new, because I now have two great granola recipes. They are different in texture and flavor. I like this recipe, because I was able to use some maple products made by my friends at Family Roots Farm in Brooke County.
Maple Granola
Ingredients:
1 large egg white
3 cups old-fashioned oats
1 cup of nuts (I used pecans, but you can use almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, or pistachios)
1 cup coconut
1/3 cup maple syrup
3 tablespoons oil
¼ cup sesame seeds
2 tablespoons maple sugar (you can substitute brown sugar)
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup dried fruit (I used dried cherries, but you can use raisins, cranberries, blueberries, apples, apricots, or dried fruit mixtures.)
Preparation:
Preheat oven to 300°. Beat egg white and combine with all of the other ingredients, EXCEPT dried fruit, in a large bowl. Toss to combine.
Spread mixture on a rimmed baking sheet.
Bake granola, stirring every 10 minutes, until golden brown and dry, about 45 minutes. Remove from oven and allow mixture to cool. (It will crisp as it is cooling.)
When cool, stir in dried fruit.
Store granola in an airtight container at room temperature.