This is officially pear season, and I have been enjoying all of the varieties that are available right now.
Pears are one of the world’s oldest cultivated fruits. In 5,000 B.C., a Chinese diplomat named Feng Li abandoned his duties to devote time to grafting peaches, persimmons, apples and pears.
Homer called pears a “gift of the gods.” Roman farmers experimented growing pears using new grafting techniques.
Due to their long storage life, pears were a valuable commodity along trade routes. Pears are often featured in paintings done by Renaissance masters. By the 17th century, pear cultivation for commercial use was taking place in Europe.
The Ansault pear has been described as the greatest pear of all time. The pear was said to have an aroma like a delicate perfume. It was rich, sweet and so creamy it could be spread with a knife.
Unfortunately, these pears were difficult to grow and did not travel well. By the mid-20th century, this cultivar is said to have gone extinct, so we will never have an opportunity to taste it.
This pear marvel was grown in the nurseries of M. André Leroy in Angers, France. The fruit was misshapen, but the flesh was said to be perfect, even “magical.” Leroy propagated the tree in 1865 and the American Pomological Society listed it as a variety in 1877.
In 1890, researchers at the University of Tennessee’s Agricultural Experimental Station claimed Ansault trees proved to be quite vigorous. But the trees were irregular and misshapen and not ideal for orchard production.
By the late 19th century, farmers were developing commercial orchards, and Bartlett, Bosc and Anjou pears were more suitable. When farmers stopped planting Ansault pear trees, nurseries stopped propagating them. Pear trees are not as long-lived as apple trees. When remnant Ansault pear trees died in neglected orchards or were cut down as cities encroached on neighboring farmland, one of the greatest pear cultivars disappeared, making it unlikely that an Ansault tree will ever be discovered in some forgotten orchard.
While the fruit no longer exists, there is a lovely botanical painting done in 1897 by Deborah Passmore in the USDA National Agricultural Library collection in Beltsville, Maryland.
Years ago, I tasted a light, creamy, cold pear soup while at a meeting in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. I have never forgotten the texture, flavor and deliciousness of that soup. I’ve tried replicating the recipe but have never quite achieved the same result. Most of my attempts had a grainy texture. After reading about the lost Ansault pear, I am sure it would have been the ideal pear to use in a creamy soup.
Last week, I decided to use the last of my ripe pears in a pear cake. I wanted to show off the candied pear slices I made earlier. I am providing the full recipe just as it was printed but want to note that I made only half of the recipe and baked it in a very small Bundt pan.
Due to the depth of the batter in the pan, I had to bake the cake slightly longer than indicated in the original recipe. I used a cake tester to determine when the batter was completely cooked.
MAPLE PEAR CAKE
(makes one 6-inch, 3-layer cake)
Ingredients:
For the Pear Almond Cake:
1-1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup walnut meal
1-1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
3/4 cup shredded pears
1/4 cup milk
Preparation:
1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour three, 6-inch cake pans a set aside.
2. Sift together the flour, almond meal, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.
3. With an electric mixer, beat the butter until smooth.
4. Add in the sugar and mix until light and fluffy (about 2 to 4 minutes).
5. Add in the maple syrup, vanilla and eggs. Mix until combined.
6. Stop the mixer and scrape down the bowl.
7. With the mixer on low, add the dry ingredients in two batches – mixing until everything has just combined.
8. Add in the pears and milk. Fold until combined.
9. Evenly distribute the batter between the three pans. Bake for about 22 to 26 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean.
10. Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes before removing the cakes from their pans to cool completely.