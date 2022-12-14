Maple syrup production is growing in West Virginia thanks to new technology. The 2022 maple syrup production numbers for West Virginia totaled 13,000 gallons. The new technology and a large number of maple trees in our state have led to a resurgence of maple syrup production.
As someone who has tapped trees and attempted to make maple syrup, it is not a simple task. It takes 50 to 75 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. While the cost of maple syrup may seem high, I can assure you, no producer is getting rich making maple syrup. It is labor intensive and the season for gathering sap is relatively short. Much depends upon the weather.
I have always been afraid to substitute maple syrup for corn syrup in pecan pie for fear the filling wouldn’t set up properly. Corn syrup and eggs have long been the ingredients known for holding the pie filling together.
I have learned that maple syrup can replace the corn syrup in a pecan pie. Be sure to use pure maple syrup, not breakfast syrup. Any variety of maple syrup tastes great. The Wild Ramp in Huntington sells several flavored varieties of Tom’s Creek maple syrup. I think their coffee, cinnamon or bourbon-infused syrups would work beautifully in this recipe. I would suggest cutting back or eliminating the vanilla if you choose to use flavored syrup. (Tom’s Creek syrups are produced in Wayne County.)
Pure maple syrup is thinner than corn syrup. When mixed with melted butter and flour (which is used as a thickener; a maple syrup filling will set up just like one made with corn syrup). Since maple filling is thinner than regular filling made with corn syrup, it is necessary to blind-bake the pie crust for this maple pecan pie to prevent the bottom from becoming soggy.
Before serving, sprinkle the top of the maple pecan pie with a little J.Q. Dickinson finishing salt to balance the flavors. Trust me. The sweet and salty flavor is delicious.
As a bonus, this pie can be made in advance and frozen for up to three months. It is a great dessert to keep on hand for dinners during hectic times. Simply wrap the pie well before freezing to prevent freezer burn.
Thaw the frozen pie in the refrigerator overnight and then allow it to come to room temperature before serving.