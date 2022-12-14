Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Maple syrup production is growing in West Virginia thanks to new technology. The 2022 maple syrup production numbers for West Virginia totaled 13,000 gallons. The new technology and a large number of maple trees in our state have led to a resurgence of maple syrup production.

As someone who has tapped trees and attempted to make maple syrup, it is not a simple task. It takes 50 to 75 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. While the cost of maple syrup may seem high, I can assure you, no producer is getting rich making maple syrup. It is labor intensive and the season for gathering sap is relatively short. Much depends upon the weather.

For questions about recipes or other information, contact Susan Maslowski at mudriverpottery@aol.com or go to metrokanawha.com. Susan also has a Farmer’s Table Facebook page.

