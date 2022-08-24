Many gardeners cannot resist the temptation to buy more plants than they need when spring planting season rolls around. I am one of them.
As soon as the last frost date was noted, my husband and I headed to the local greenhouse. There were so many tomato varieties from which to choose. We always like to get a tomato that will produce early fruit, so we selected a cell of Early Girl plants.
Early Girl tomatoes are easy to grow. The fruit is about the size of a tennis ball. The plants produce heavy yields and the plants seem to be resistant to most common tomato diseases and pests. It may be due to the fact they are planted early and are harvested before a lot of the pests arrive.
We have volunteer cherry tomatoes that seem to come up everywhere, but my husband still wanted to buy plants that produced cherry tomatoes that looked like chocolate bon-bons when ripe. I hope we don’t make that mistake again, because the tomatoes are acidic with very tough skins that are hard to chew.
Through the years, we heard stories about Mortgage Lifter tomatoes, so I suggested we try them. William Estler of Barboursville and M.C. “Radiator Charlie” Byles of Logan claimed they developed this distinct cultivar. However, some sources say their cultivars were the most well-known of several Great Depression-era tomato breeds named “Mortgage Lifter.”
We discovered this variety produces huge, watery beefsteak tomatoes that are an invitation for the bird population to have a tomato sampling in our garden before the fruit gets completely ripe.
The Hillbilly Tomato plants were next to the Mortgage Lifters in the greenhouse. I read the description and suggested we get a cell to plant. They, like Mortgage Lifters, produce 1- to 2-pound tomatoes, and I envisioned there would be less peeling with big tomatoes when canning season rolled around.
The Hillbilly Tomato is an heirloom cultivar that originated in West Virginia in the 1800s. It is an orange-yellow, bi-color tomato with red streaks inside. The fruit does not reach full maturity for about 85 to 90 days. The plants have indeterminate growth and some plants grow larger than 8 feet tall. The plants are not disease or crack-resistant which makes them more prone to pests. We learned that rabbits enjoy this variety of tomatoes, too.
The Hillbilly tomato was a disappointment. The tomatoes were so big and heavy that the plants toppled when the ground got saturated with the abundance of rain we experienced. The tomatoes were bruised and damaged. The flavor wasn’t outstanding.
Next year, I think we will go back to the varieties that are flavorful and produce enough fruit for preserving. While I appreciate the history and subtle differences of flavor in heirloom tomatoes, I think I will select tomato varieties known for their reliability in the garden.