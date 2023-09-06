Elotes are Mexican boiled or grilled ears of corn topped with mayonnaise, sour cream, chili powder, lime, and Cotija cheese. This traditional recipe is a staple summertime dish in Mexico, often sold as a street cart food.
I planned to write about the origins of elotes, but since it was created in the early 1900s, there wasn’t much history.
Corn has been the cornerstone of Mexican cuisine throughout the ages. Mexican street corn has roots in Mexico City where corn is a primary ingredient for the city’s street vendors. Many eloteros set up in a parking lot or street corner where they stay for decades, making it “their spot.”
While doing research for this column, I found a touching story about a Los Angeles elotero. For decades he woke before sunrise and spent hours shucking and cleaning dozens of ears of corn in his friend’s back yard. Afternoons were spent boiling the ears in industrial-sized pots in his tiny studio apartment.
At night, the elotero loaded his cart and headed to a neighborhood corner where he stood for hours selling his corn to hungry devotees. His nights often ended at 10 p.m. with earnings amounting to about $180 a night ... just enough to pay rent and bills.
Within the last decade, his neighborhood has been undergoing gentrification, and wealthier residents are replacing the working-class Latino population. Latino businesses are disappearing as rental property prices increase. The number of customers has dwindled, which has cut into the elotero’s meager profits.
There were new laws banning street vendors, and the elotero was reported by a nearby business owner. He was arrested and jailed, which was humiliating.
Eventually, the elotero returned to selling corn when street vending was finally legalized, but sales were off.
One day, the depressed elotero received an unexpected Facebook friend request from a woman he’d dated three decades ago while in college. They rekindled their romance, and the humble elotero retired and went home to Mexico to marry his true love.
Before the elotero departed, customers asked for his recipe. He didn’t divulge much but mentioned he added epazota, a Central American herb with a pungent taste and notes of oregano, anise, citrus, and mint.
I have never made elotes, but I found a recipe for Mexican Street Corn Salad. It was so good that I made it twice while fresh corn was in season. I don’t know how it would compare to the Los Angeles elotero’s corn, and I guess I never will, since his recipe remains a secret. Maybe the next time I'll add some epazota to see if it improves the taste.
Mexican Street Corn Salad
Ingredients:
4 ears of corn
1 small bell pepper, finely diced
1 medium jalapeno, finely diced
1/3 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
2 tablespoons sour cream
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 cloves garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon salt
Juice and zest of 1 lime
½ teaspoon chili powder
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
Preparation:
Grill or boil the corn. Cool and then cut the kernels from the cob.
Put the cut corn into a bowl with the bell pepper, jalapeno, cheese, and cilantro.
Make a sauce by stirring together sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic, salt, lime juice and zest, and chili powder. Pour over corn mixture into the bowl. Toss to combine making sure the vegetables are covered in the sauce.