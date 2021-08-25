Mexican Street Corn is a common Mexican food made by grilling corn on the cob and coating it with a sauce made of Mexican crema or sour cream, cotija cheese, chili powder, cumin and lime.
It is also called Mexican elote, street corn or Mexicorn. It is considered one of the most popular street foods in Mexico.
Elote hits all the right flavor notes. It has a salty, sweet, crunchy, creamy taste in every bite.
I have never eaten Mexican Street Corn, but I’ve read about it, and several friends make it during the summer when fresh corn is in season. I decided to try this recipe that has all the flavors of Mexican street corn bundled up in this comforting soup.
The recipe calls for cotija cheese, which is widely available in local markets. It is often referred to as Mexican corn cheese and serves as a topping for elote and this Mexican Street Corn Soup.
Cotija is a salty cow’s milk cheese like farmers cheese. Cotija is aged 100 days to 12 months. This dries the cheese, so it won’t melt when heated, making it a perfect cheese to crumble on top of foods. It is primarily used as garnish, because it doesn’t melt. If you can’t find cotija, queso fresco or feta cheese can be substituted. They can be used interchangeably.
Queso fresco doesn’t offer the same tang found in cotija. It is a younger cheese that hasn’t been aged. The snowy, white cheese has a fresh, milky flavor. It is inexpensive and easy to find in several local markets.
If you have left over cotija cheese, you can use it in a watermelon salad just as you would feta or you can use it instead of ricotta in baked pasta dishes. It is good in salads, mixed into meatballs or other dishes that use feta. It can also be eaten plain or added to a charcuterie board.
Fresh corn cut from the cob is recommended for this soup, but canned or frozen can be substituted.
Mexican Street Corn Soup can be enjoyed as a starter, a side dish or a light meal.
Mexican Street Corn Soup
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, chopped
1 jalapeno, minced
5 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons flour
2½ teaspoons cumin
2 teaspoons chili powder
4 cups chicken broth
6 cups corn kernels
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons salt
1½ cups heavy cream, half and half or milk
½ tablespoon dried cilantro
Toppings:
Cotija cheese, crumbles
1 jalapeno, sliced thin
Fresh cilantro
Preparation:
Melt butter in a large saucepan. Add the onions and minced jalapeno. Sauté for 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Stir in the flour, cumin and chili powder and cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in chicken broth until smooth. Bring to a boil. Add the corn, sugar and salt. Return to a boil and simmer 10 minutes.
Stir in cream and cilantro.
Ladle hot soup into individual bowls and top with cotija, jalapeno and cilantro.