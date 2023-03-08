Food memories can be extraordinarily evocative. They are more sensory than other memories, because they involve all five senses (touch, hearing, sight, smell, and taste), creating a more powerful effect. I had nostalgic memories last week when I made Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup.
Years ago, my husband and I took a Mediterranean cooking class offered by an adjunct professor at Marshall University. To supplement her meager income, she became a caterer and offered cooking classes in her small, upstairs apartment. The classes were limited in size, so participants could have hands-on experience in the tiny kitchen.
Each week, we prepared the cuisine of a different Mediterranean country. Our instructor had been a Fulbright Lecturer at Mohamed Ben Abdulla University in Fez, Morocco, so the week we prepared food from that country was a lesson in food and culture. It was my introduction to a cuisine that expanded my culinary palate.
Moroccan cooking is influenced by the country’s past and its geographic location. It is a blend of Arab and Berber traditions with Southern European inspirations.
During our session on Morocco, I learned that couscous is a principal meal for Moroccans. It is the official Moroccan national dish.
I also learned that Moroccans eschew the use of utensils and eat with their hands. Our teacher showed us how to use our thumb and the first two fingers of our right hand to carry the food to our mouths.
Moroccan dishes often feature lamb, vegetables, and dairy that have been seasoned with delicate spice mixtures like cumin, turmeric, paprika, coriander, mint, cayenne, and parsley.
Throughout the years, I have used many of the recipes from my Moroccan cooking class. The mimeographed pages of recipes are now faded and stained.
Moroccan Sweet Potato Soup brought back memories of a time and experience I’ll never forget. My teacher moved to Princeton, where she became the associate dean of students until her death in 2005.
Her apartment building in a historic residential Huntington neighborhood was razed years ago and is now a vacant lot. When I drive by, I remember the wonderful memories that were made with friends as we diced vegetables and talked in the kitchen. The same memories floated back as I assembled this soup in my kitchen last week.
This soup has an explosion of flavors. The spices elevated an ordinary sweet potato soup into a rich, sensory experience.
Wash sweet potatoes and cook them in their skins in a pan of water until they can be pierced with a fork. Drain potatoes and allow to cool. Slip the skins from the potatoes and cut them into chunks. Set aside.
Heat olive oil in a large pot.
Add onion, celery, and garlic, and cook until the onion becomes translucent. Add cumin, paprika, coriander, turmeric, pepper flakes, caraway, and cinnamon. Cook briefly to bring out the fragrance of the spices.
Add stock, chickpeas, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil.
Lower the temperature and add the sweet potatoes to the pot.
Use an immersion blender and puree the soup, blending until smooth. (You can also blend the soup in batches in a blender.)
Taste the soup and season with salt and pepper. Serve garnished with roasted chickpeas, if desired.